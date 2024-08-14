The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could still be two months away

Between a leak suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might land this ‘summer’ and the phone even getting a support page on a Samsung site, it was starting to look like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might launch very soon, but the latest leak suggests there’s still a little while to wait.

According to South Korean site ET News (via Phone Arena), the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE won’t actually launch until October, with another Samsung phone – the low-end Samsung Galaxy A16 – apparently set to follow it in December.

And while we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt (especially given the other leaks we mentioned above), another recent leak also said to expect the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in October or later.

So we’re not really sure which source to believe right now, but we’re leaning towards October, since – what with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 having only landed recently – that would allow Samsung to spread its launches out more.

Solid specs

In any case, this latest leak also includes some Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs. According to ET News, the phone will have a 6.7-inch screen with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, an Exynos 2400e chipset (which would be a variant of the Exynos 2400 we’ve seen used in some Samsung Galaxy S24 models), and a 4,565mAh battery.

They also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have a triple-lens rear camera, with a 50MP primary sensor.

Those specs are largely things that we’ve heard leaked previously, and would mean the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a bigger screen and battery than the standard Galaxy S24, albeit with a lower peak brightness and possibly a slightly less powerful chipset.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The key factor though will be the price, and we’re not sure what that will be yet, but if this leak is correct, we should find out in a couple of months.