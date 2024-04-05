The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could launch way earlier than expected

We haven’t heard much about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE yet, but there are signs that this mid-range alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S24 might be launching in the next few months.

According to South Korean site The Elec (via TalkAndroid), some display components for the phone have already entered mass production, so that the Galaxy S24 FE can launch this ‘summer’.

Now, The Elec doesn’t get more specific than that, but the South Korean summer runs from June until August, and if we had to guess, we’d say the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would probably launch in July if it’s landing in that window at all.

Why July? Because that’s when Samsung is expected to hold its second big smartphone launch of the year, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 set to be unveiled. It’s possible that the company could launch the S24 FE separate to those, but with only around a month of summer either side of that rumored July event that would mean two launches in quick succession.

Unexpectedly early

So we’d think launching all of these devices together makes more sense, but a launch at any point in summer is surprising, since the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed in October last year, and the previous model landed in January 2022, a full year after its non-FE sibling. So if the Galaxy S24 FE does launch sometime between June and August that would seem very early.

For that reason we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, especially as we also haven’t heard much about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE yet. But what we have heard is promising, with the Galaxy S24 FE rumored to have a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chipset, a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and up to 256GB of storage.

Those specs would in some cases be even better than the specs of the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, which could make this phone a confusing but certainly powerful prospect.

