The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be a confusingly capable phone

If you were holding out for a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE this year then you might be in luck, as various specs for such a phone have just leaked, which suggests it’s in the works. That wasn’t guaranteed, as Samsung doesn’t release FE models every year.

But beyond evidence of its existence, this specs list – shared by leaker @OreXda (via Phone Arena) – points to this being a promisingly and confusingly powerful phone.

According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will come with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or an Exynos 2400. As with the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 – which also uses these chipsets – the chipset you get might depend on where you are in the world. With that phone, US, Canadian and Chinese buyers get the Snapdragon version, while the rest of the world gets Exynos, so we might see the same thing happen here.

Specs :- 6.1” AMOLED (not sure)- 256GB (UFS 4.0) / 128GB (UFS 3.1)- 12GB LPDDR5X- 4500mAhFebruary 29, 2024 See more

In any case though, while the Snapdragon arguably has the edge, these are both top-end chipsets, and this would be a change for the FE line, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was equipped with a less powerful chipset than the standard Samsung Galaxy S23.

They also claim that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have a 4,500mAh battery (which would make it bigger than the 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24), 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB in the Galaxy S24), and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Finally, they state that it will have an AMOLED screen of probably 6.1 inches in size, though they add that they’re not certain of the size. For reference, the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen.

So if this is all accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would have the same chipset and screen type as the Galaxy S24, albeit a marginally smaller display, but with a bigger battery and more RAM, despite the fact that Samsung usually positions the FE phones as lower end alternatives.

Questionable claims

So we’re a bit skeptical of this – especially the screen size, since we doubt Samsung would pair a display of that size with a 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 FE has a battery of that size, but its screen is 6.4 inches.

Of course, if the screen is actually bigger and the rest is accurate then that would give the Galaxy S24 FE even more of an edge over the standard Samsung Galaxy S24.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt then, there is also the possibility that some of the unlisted specs will be worse on the S24 FE. It might for example have inferior cameras or a plastic back.

Still, even then this could make for a confusing addition to Samsung’s smartphone line up. With this being the only Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak though we can’t be certain that it’s even coming, and if it is, we probably won’t see it before October, as the Galaxy S23 FE landed in October of last year.

So there’s likely a while to wait, but hopefully additional leaks and rumors will paint a clearer picture of this phone soon.