Samsung itself has virtually confirmed the Galaxy S24 FE exists and is coming soon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been periodically leaking over the last few months, so there was little doubt that it existed, but now Samsung itself has all but confirmed the phone on one of its websites.

As spotted by SamMobile, there’s a support page live on Samsung’s French website for a phone with the model number SM-S721B. Now, the Galaxy S24 FE isn’t mentioned by name here, but that model number has been attached to the phone in previous leaks and early benchmarks.

It’s also the model number we’d expect, since the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the SM-S711B (although the final letter varies depending on the region).

(Image credit: Samsung)

Unfortunately, this support page doesn’t reveal anything else, as it hasn’t yet been populated with content. But its presence at all more or less confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a real phone, and that it will be launching in Europe.

We’d also think that Samsung wouldn’t publish a support page until close to the phone’s launch, so there’s a high chance we’ll get an official look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE soon.

That’s in line with a previous leak that suggested the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might launch this ‘summer’. That claim came from South Korea, where summer runs from June to August, and with us in August now we could therefore see it in less than a month.

It could land later

Then again, if Samsung was going to launch the phone during that window, it might have made sense to unveil it on July 10, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. So we might still be waiting a little longer than that, and indeed another Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak pointed to a launch in October or later.

But thanks to leaks we already have a good idea of what to expect, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE reportedly having either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 6.65-inch screen, and a triple-lens camera led by a 50MP primary sensor.

So this could be a compelling alternative to the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 when it launches – if the price is right.