Samsung Galaxy S24 FE colors just got tipped – from muted to bright

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could come in a quintet of color options: black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow.

That’s according to serial Samsung phone tipster and display analyst Ross Young, who took to X (still more commonly referred to as Twitter) to list those aforementioned colors. He also claimed that black will be the color option that’ll ship in highest volumes. Where Young got this information from isn’t clear, but he’s normally accurate with his tips and tends to have access to supply chain information.

While news of colors might not set everyone’s pulses racing at once, they do show that Samsung is taking a considered approach to mixing up the colors from the Galaxy S23 FE last year: that phone came in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Purple official colors.

S24FE colors: - Black- Gray- Light Blue- Light Green- YellowBlack is highest volume.July 1, 2024

From my perspective, it would be a shame if Samsung does indeed ditch the purple option. Ever since the Galaxy S21 brought in a refreshed and more rounded design, I’ve always felt that purple was a rather nice shade that suited the Galaxy aesthetic.

Young’s tip also follows what appears to be a leaked image of the Galaxy S24 FE in light green, so this all further suggests that a reveal of a budget take on the main Galaxy S24 series is in the works and should be arriving sooner than later. Just don’t expect it at the next Galaxy Unpacked event as that’s where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Ring, among other devices and AI tools.

In terms of specs and features, we’ve not heard a great deal about those. As is the case with previous FE versions of the Galaxy S-series, you can expect a phone that has similar dimensions as the Galaxy S24 Plus, but trims a few of the premium features down, such as going for a plastic rather than glass back and having less onboard memory. But you can also expect a solid chipset, likely in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a decent-sized battery and capable cameras.

More pertinent is that the Galaxy S24 FE should offer a suite of Galaxy AI-based smart tools, such as Generative Edit that lets people reconfigure a photo almost to their heart’s content. This could make the phone a great way for users to dip a toe into using Samsung's AI-powered features without paying a hefty price.

Just bear in mind that some older Galaxy phones now have access to these AI tools and can be had at attractive prices if you check out our list of best Samsung phones – also take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S24 deals page for discounts on the newest phones.