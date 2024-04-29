The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could launch soon, with wide availability

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE then you might be in luck, as signs suggest this mid-range alternative to the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 will be launching soon – and in lots of countries.

The latest evidence for this comes from Android Headlines, which has found the phone mentioned by name online. Unfortunately, the site doesn’t say where online, but it appears to be some sort of database listing, which also mentions four model numbers.

These numbers are SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N, with the letters at the end denoting different regions, specifically Europe (B), the US (U), Canada (W), and South Korea (N).

So, if this is accurate, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE should be sold in many parts of the world. There’s no mention of Australia, but there’s every chance this list of model numbers is incomplete.

We might see the Galaxy S24 FE on July 10

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was announced on October 4, 2023 and went on sale in the US on October 26 (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The fact that this list and the phone’s name have been spotted on some sort of online database also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is probably landing quite soon.

While we don’t know what site this information is from, the included details suggest it might be some sort of certification, which is something that usually happens quite close to launch, and includes official details of the device.

This timing would also make sense for that, given that a few weeks ago we heard that some display components for the phone had apparently entered mass production, ready for the Galaxy S24 FE to launch this ‘summer’ (likely meaning between June and August).

We can even get more specific and say that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might land on July 10, as that’s when Samsung is rumored to be holding a major event, where we’ll also probably see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and various other devices.