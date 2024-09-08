Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak may have revealed the flagship's dimensions – and it's thinner than ever

The Galaxy S24 series, with the Ultra on the left

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series isn't due until the start of next year, but we've already seen numerous leaks around these three phones – and now we have what made be the exact dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra model.

These dimensions come from the usually reliable Ice Universe, and are said to be 162.8 mm x 77.6 mm x 8.2 mm. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra that launched in January 2024 has dimensions of 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm.

If these numbers are right, then the next Ultra will be thinner than its predecessor – and indeed the thinnest model in the series to date. It also looks as though it'll be taller and wider than the current model, though not by much.

This isn't the first time we've been tipped off about the thinness of the Galaxy S25 Ultra: a previous leak said the phone would be both thinner and lighter than its two most high-profile rivals, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Shape shifting

Part of the shift in dimensions might be because the handset is rumored to be going back to a more rounded look. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has flat edges to its screen, and moving away from that will most probably involve a tweak to the dimensions too.

We're also expecting a very small increase in the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: it's rumored to be going up to 6.86 inches, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a display that's 6.8 inches corner to corner.

There's also been talk that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be adopting a more asymmetrical shape front to back, which is more rounded towards the back. That should make it slightly more comfortable in the hand than its predecessor.

Another rumor we've heard about is a boost in RAM up to 16GB, though other specs including the battery capacity and charging speed are thought to be the same as the current model. We should see the phone make its debut in January.