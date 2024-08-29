Unofficial Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders make it look less like the Galaxy Note
Rounded corners spotted
The Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks have started becoming more frequent in recent weeks, and we now have some unofficial renders giving us a better idea of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra might look like – and it seems to be moving away from the old Galaxy Note aesthetic.
These renders are courtesy of well-known tipster Ice Universe (via 9to5Google), and show a flagship smartphone with corners that are a little more rounded than those on the current model – see our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for details.
That would make the phone more like the other handsets in the Galaxy S25 range in terms of its looks, rather than continuing the tradition of square corners that the now-retired Galaxy Note adopted (the last Note launched in 2020).
The Ultra phones have carried on from the Note series in some respects, including stylus support. In fact, there's recently been a rumor that Samsung is thinking about bringing back the Note name by rebranding the Ultra.
'Still not perfect'
Apart from the rounded corners, there's not much in these renders that we wouldn't expect based on the current handset – though it also looks as though the side rails are going to get even flatter than they are already.
Bear in mind that these aren't images that have been leaked from Samsung or anywhere else – they're specially created renders, produced from the rumored information and insider knowledge that has emerged about the premium smartphone up to this point.
These renders are described as "still not perfect" by the tipster who posted them, and we don't get a shot of the back of the phone. The handset is apparently going to be thinner and lighter than ever, when it shows up – most probably in January 2025.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
While we've seen leaks around extra RAM and a bigger screen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we haven't seen much in the way of renders. Some images posted in March suggested there would be minimal changes from the look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.