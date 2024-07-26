Maybe don't expect a huge battery upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

With the launches of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 now out of the way, we can turn our attention to the Samsung Galaxy S25 – although the latest rumor suggests there won't be much of an upgrade for the Ultra model in one key spec at least.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a 5,000mAh capacity battery and 45W wired charging speed. If those specs sound familiar, it's because they're identical to those offered by the same model last year.

In other words, you can expect the average battery life to be more or less the same with the 2025 model – although software and hardware optimizations could potentially give you more time between charges.

As our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review will tell you though, that phone had excellent battery life – more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max – so it would seem that Samsung is happy to stick with the status quo for the Ultra model.

Cameras and frames

The Galaxy S24 series (Image credit: Samsung)

Other changes we've heard about with this phone include a shift in the frame shape to make the handset a little more comfortable to hold. At the same time, it would also get narrower from side to side, apparently.

The biggest news in terms of upgrades might be the quad-lens rear camera system. Previous leaks have suggested there might be a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP super-telephoto camera (with 5x optical zoom), a secondary 50MP telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom), and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

That would be quite the step up from the four cameras on the back of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but nothing is certain yet. Other leaks have hinted that one of the rear cameras might actually be dropped – though with the zoom capabilities increasing at the same time.

Of course, we're still a long way from seeing the launch of the Galaxy S25 phones, and it's possible that Samsung is still working out some of the finer details. Before we see new Galaxy handsets, we'll get new Pixels from Google and Android 15.