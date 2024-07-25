The latest Google Pixel 9 leaks point to major display upgrades for all four phones

Google has already shared an image of the Pixel 9 Pro

We're now only a couple of weeks away from the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, which is slated for Tuesday, August 13, and new leaks suggest that the displays on all four anticipated models are likely to be upgraded pretty substantially.

Sources speaking to Android Authority have said that full HDR brightness will be up to 1,800 nits on the Pixel 9, up from 1,400 nits on the Google Pixel 8. The screen size is jumping from 6.2 inches to 6.24 inches as well.

Then there's the Pixel 9 Pro handset: it's apparently going to sport a 6.43-inch display with a brightness of 2,050 nits, compared with a 6.71-inch display and 1,600 nits of brightness on the Pixel 8 Pro.

If you're concerned by that shrinking display size, the new Pixel 9 Pro XL might suit you better. It's said to be arriving with a 6.73-inch screen, and the same 2,050 nits of full HDR brightness as the Pixel 9 Pro.

Not forgetting the foldable

Not to be left out, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – previously known as the Pixel Fold 2 – is apparently going to launch with an 8-inch main display with 1,600 nits of brightness, and a 6.24-inch cover display with 1,800 nits of brightness.

Compare that with the original Google Pixel Fold – 7.6-inch, 1,000 nit main display and 5.8-inch, 1,200 nit cover display – and you'll see the screens are getting larger and the brightness is being boosted in each case.

It also means on the new foldable the main screen will be squarer and the cover screen will be taller and narrower compared with what we saw on the 2023 device. In just a couple of weeks time, all of this will be officially revealed.

While we're waiting, well-known tipster Evan Blass has posted renders of the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL next to each other, which you can see above. They match up with the images Google has already shared.