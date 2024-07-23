Leaked Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro renders show one distinct design change

More claimed renders of the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have popped up on X, pretty much cementing the idea that the next Google-designed flagship phones will look similar to their predecessors.

Posted by fairly reliable tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Pixel 9 render shows what's purported to be that phone in a pastel pink color, complete with a pill-shaped camera bar; the latter would mark a departure from the sharper rectangular camera bar, though the Pixel design DNA is still apparent.

It’s much the same deal with the Pixel 9 Pro render, which shows what's claimed to be that handset in a creamy white color, and features three cameras, also in a pill-shaped bar. Going by previous Pixel Pro phones, this camera array would likely comprise a main sensor, ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL render pic.twitter.com/zO5BoMhpItJuly 22, 2024

Aside from that, the renders don’t give much away, as all that’s shown are the backs of the phones. But there have been plenty of rumors and tips to give us an idea of what to expect from the next pair of Google phones.

In short, the main upgrades are likely to be a new Tensor chip to power snappy AI tools and responses to queries; improved cameras – though more on the software side than with new sensors; and the potential for titanium to be adopted into the design in order to make the phones stronger and lighter, for the Pixel 9 Pro if not for the standard Pixel 9. Flatter sides for the phones have also been tipped, but we’re not so sure about that one, as such a design is very iPhone-like and tends not to be adopted by the best Android phones.

Overall, it looks like Google will be leaning more on the software and AI tools to deliver the upgrades in its next Pixel phones, rather than making big changes on the hardware side. That said, the search giant could still surprise us. A Pixel-themed showcase is set for August 13, so we can expect to see the new phones then, potentially alongside a second-generation Pixel Fold.

