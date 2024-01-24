Leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro renders show a disappointing new design

When Google launched the Pixel 6, it showed the world a striking new smartphone design that looked unlike any other handset. It was divisive, but it was one that Google largely stuck with for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, crafting an unmistakeable identity for its phones.

Now though, with the Google Pixel 9 line, we might see that design replaced, as the first leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro – shared by MySmartPrice in collaboration with leaker OnLeaks – show a very different look.

The curved sides of the Google Pixel 8 Pro are gone, replaced with flat sides that are more in line with the iPhone 15 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24. Worse, the iconic camera visor has been altered, and is now a slightly more conventional camera island that doesn’t quite stretch from one side to the other.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks) (Image credit: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks)

‘Conventional’ really sums this design up, as it looks far more ordinary, and far more like other phones, than the last few Pixels. That aside, it still has a bit of its own identity, with the camera island being a slightly different shape to other handsets. And it arguably is time the Pixel line got a design refresh, it’s just the design of the current models is a tough act to follow.

In any case, this leak includes some additional details, with the Pixel 9 Pro apparently having a flat screen of roughly 6.5 inches, which would make it smaller than the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro.

Despite that, the phone as a whole might be roughly the same size, with this leak saying it will be 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm (rising to 12mm at the camera bump). The Pixel 8 Pro for reference is 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm.

Cameras and credibility

The Pixel 9 Pro is also shown here as having a triple-lens camera, and the square shape of one of the lenses suggests that will be a periscope lens, allowing for long-distance optical zoom. The Pixel 8 Pro already has a periscope for 5x zoom, so it might be no different here.

The leak also suggests that one of the cameras might have a variable aperture, but that appears to be speculation based on the size of the sensor, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt.

That aside, these renders and details are probably mostly accurate, as while it’s still early for Pixel 9 leaks, the source (OnLeaks) has a superb track record, even for really early leaks.

We probably won’t know for sure how accurate this is until October, as that’s likely when the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will be unveiled, but you can expect plenty more leaks and rumors before then.

