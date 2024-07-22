iPhone SE 4 tipped to be a controversial but powerful upgrade that lands in early 2025

The iPhone SE 4 rumors went quiet for a while, but they've ramped again in a big way – with fresh speculation suggesting that Apple's iPhone SE 3 successor could make some major changes when it lands early next year.

This latest leak from the largely reliable Ice Universe on Weibo (via MacRumors) could be interpreted as good or bad news, depending on what you want from a future iPhone SE model. It claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first in the series to include an OLED screen and that it will also get a "significant increase in size."

The leak's rumored specs table for the SE 4 suggests it'll have a 6.06-inch screen, quite a leap from the 4.7-inch screen on the current iPhone SE. That would effectively push it into iPhone 16 territory, with the rumors suggesting it'll similarly pack an A18 chip.

These rumors back up some similar rumors we saw just a few days ago from Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, which claimed that Apple's most affordable model could use the same rear-chassis manufacturing process as the iPhone 16. That could mean the phone is getting the same vertical dual-lens camera setup as Apple's flagship phone for 2024.

Despite the similarities, what will almost certainly separate those two phones are their launch dates. It'd be a huge surprise if the iPhone 16 doesn't land in September, but this latest iPhone SE 4 leak suggests that the model will arrive later between March and May 2025.

That would largely fit the series' previous launches, with the iPhone SE 3 landing in March 2022 and the iPhone SE 2 arriving in April 2020. Naturally, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a price bump – from $429 to somewhere between $499-$549, according to this latest leak – but perhaps not as significant an increase as you might imagine considering the upgrades.

A change for the SE series?

The iPhone SE series has largely been defined by its lower price tags and smaller screens, so if the rumors are true, this fourth-gen model would be quite a change.

For some, it'd remove some of the iPhone SE's main appeals. Alongside a small screen, the current model also has a Touch ID home button, which is a comfortably familiar feature for many people.

That feature would likely disappear from iPhones for good with an iPhone SE 4, with the latter instead getting Face ID, a USB-C port, and even potentially the Dynamic Island from higher-end iPhones.

With the iPhone mini almost certainly retired, Apple would no longer be offering a smaller-screen smartphone in its lineup. That's a trend based entirely on demand, but it'd still make the iPhone series look a little more homogenous than today.

The arrival of a powerful iPhone SE 4 would undoubtedly be welcomed by many, though, particularly considering that the series' own existence has been called into question many times in recent months. And if you can resist the temptation of upgrading to an iPhone 16 in September, it could potentially offer a good-value alternative around six months later.