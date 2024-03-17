Leaked Apple roadmap hints at iPhone SE 4, foldable iPhone, and AR glasses launch dates

We've heard plenty of rumors about the iPhone SE 4, the foldable iPhone, and the Apple AR glasses, and now a leaked roadmap has given us a better idea of when we might actually see these devices get launched.

The document, apparently from finance company Samsung Securities, was leaked by well-known tipster @Tech_Reve (via Wccftech). It offers an overview of what's on the way from Apple for the next few years, up until 2027.

It's in 2027 when we'll apparently get the augmented reality glasses. We've not heard much about the specs in recent months, with the Apple Vision Pro taking most of the attention when it comes to AR and VR (or mixed reality, if you prefer). We're also, it seems, getting a cheaper Vision Pro sometime in 2026.

A foldable 20-inch iPad is slated to arrive in 2027, with the foldable 8-inch iPhone turning up a year before. That's somewhat in opposition to recent rumors that said the foldable iPad would turn up first – though considering a foldable iPhone would be about the size of an iPad mini anyway, there may be some confusion over which product is which.

Coming soon

There's also a mention of the long-rumored OLED MacBook in 2026, and then looking at next year, we've got the iPhone SE 4 mentioned. That matches up with a rumor from last month that pointed to an early 2025 launch for the mid-ranger – with a switch to a more modern design and an OLED display also being talked about.

As for the rest of this year, it looks very much as though we'll get an 11-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, both running OLED screens. Most tipsters have predicted a 2024 launch for these tablets, and they could show up any day now (though you might have to get your orders in quickly for the 11-inch version).

The usual caveats about leaks and rumors apply: these dates might not be completely accurate, and even if they are, Apple's plans can always change. That said, this roadmap does match up nicely with other bits of information that have leaked out.

If Apple does indeed launch new iPads in the near future, the next big announcements to expect will be about iOS 18, artificial intelligence, and Apple's other software. That will be at WWDC (the Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024, happening sometime in June.