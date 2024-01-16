The OLED iPad Pro is now in production and on track for its 2024 release

A brand-new iPad Pro with a top-notch OLED display could be just around the corner, with Apple said to be gearing up to ship the new product to tablet fans as soon as April – and according to the rumor mill, it could be one of the most impressive iPad Pro models in years.

The information comes from Korean outlet The Elec (translated version). The website claims that OLED displays destined for the device have just entered production. Specifically, LG Display has begun manufacturing the TFT panels for the upcoming 13-inch iPad Pro, while Samsung has started its own TFT process for the smaller 11-inch tablet. Finished versions are due to go into mass production in March, says The Elec.

That ties in with reports from other noted leakers and reporters regarding the iPad Pro. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for instance, expects new iPad Pro models to launch in the second quarter of 2024, so April, May or June.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, meanwhile, says Apple could announce the new iPad Pro in the spring – so as early as March – alongside an iPad Air that will come in two sizes for the first time. Apple often starts shipping new devices a week or two after they're revealed, so a March event (for example) could translate to an April launch date for the iPad Pro.

OLED milestones

(Image credit: Future)

Why is this new panel a big deal? Well, the iPad Pro screens currently use mini-LED tech. In comparison, OLED can display deeper blacks and more impressive colors. While mini-LED is incredible tech in its own right, Apple’s switch to OLED is expected to take the tablet to another level entirely.

That’s because Apple isn’t about to use any old OLED tech. Its own implementation is rumored to hit numerous milestones for this kind of display, which should help it extend its lead over its rivals.

For example, according to display industry expert Ross Young, the new iPad Pros could bring several firsts for OLED screens. That includes them being the “first OLED tablets with LTPO, first OLED tablets with a tandem stack, brightest and longest life OLEDs in tablets, lightest and thinnest OLEDs tablets as well due to glass thinning and TFE.”

In plain language, LTPO enables Apple’s ProMotion tech for variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz, a tandem stack boosts the panel’s durability and brightness, while the TFE layer helps slim down the screen.

Now that these panels have reportedly entered production, it means there’s not long to wait until we see the 2024 iPad Pro in action. With a rumored spring (March-May) event coming up, Apple could be about to unveil the best iPad display yet.