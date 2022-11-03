iPad Pro 2023: what we know so far

Audio player loading…

The iPad Pro 2023 might either land quite soon or not for ages, depending on who you believe, but either way, we’re already hearing some things about it, and it sounds like it could be a much bigger upgrade than the iPad Pro 2022 was.

In fact, ‘big’ is the key word here, because numerous sources suggest we’ll see an even larger iPad in 2023 than the current iPad Pro 12.9 – though it’s likely that Apple will keep making models in the current sizes too.

That’s not all we’ve heard either. Below, you’ll find all the news, leaks, and rumors about the iPad Pro 2023 so far, including its possible release date and specs.

The next iPad Pro could land sooner than you might expect, as while the iPad Pro 2022 line only launched in October 2022, we might see a new model in early 2023.

That’s according to Ross Young (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a solid track record – who says Apple's next Pro slate will feature a 14.1-inch display – that's bigger than any current model. Introducing a new screen size is the only way we could imagine Apple launching the next iPad Pro this soon, though; so although it's possible, we wouldn’t count on it.

We’ve more recently heard that a 16-inch iPad (which may or may not be a Pro model) might land in late 2023, though it’s not clear whether this would be as well as or instead of the rumored 14.1-inch version.

It’s also entirely possible that neither of these leaks are right. In fact, we might not see a new iPad Pro in 2023 at all, given that there was over a year between the April 2021 launch of the iPad Pro 2021 and the October 2022 launch of the iPad Pro 2022.

As for price, Apple may keep pricing similar to current models, if the screen sizes remain the same. That would mean a starting price of around $799 / £899 / AU$1,399 for the 11-inch version and $1,099 / £1,249 / AU$1,899 for the 12.9-inch model, though that’s just speculation for now.

And, of course, if these slates have larger screens, then their asking prices are sure to be higher too.

The iPad Pro 2023 will probably cost at least as much as an iPad Pro 2022 (Image credit: Future)

iPad Pro 2023 news, rumors, and leaks

As noted above, one of the biggest changes coming to the iPad Pro 2023 could be a bigger screen. We’ve heard talk of a 14.1-inch display multiple times (opens in new tab), while a 16-inch one has been talked about too, and elsewhere there’s been less specific talk of a larger screen.

Whether both or just one of these would be offered is unclear but it certainly seems likely that a bigger screen is coming, given the number of sources mentioning one.

The sources who mentioned a 14.1-inch model also said more about it, claiming between them that it will have a mini-LED display – like the latest 12.9-inch models – and that it will have an M2 chipset, again matching current models. Its base storage, meanwhile, might sit at 512GB, and it could start with a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Those last two details are higher than the starting configurations of current Pro models, but you can spec exiting models to match, if you've got the extra cash.

With the main change seemingly being screen size, there's a chance that this may not be a new generation of iPad Pro at all, and rather an additional model for the current line.

The other big leak surrounding a future iPad Pro is the switch to an OLED screen. This would arguably be better than the mini-LED currently used by the iPad Pro 12.9, and certainly better than the IPS LCD display used by the iPad Pro 11.

That said, while we’ve heard a number of times that this change is coming, the consensus seems to be that it won’t happen until 2024. That could mean that we won’t see an OLED display on the next iPad Pro, but equally there’s a chance the next iPad Pro won’t launch until 2024 anyway.

According with my source Apple would be testing a smaller version of macOS exclusively for the new iPad Pro M2!"Mendocino" should be the codename for macOS 14. A simplified version should be planned for the M2. pic.twitter.com/f4RrainlZ1October 20, 2022 See more

Finally in leak land right now, leaker Majin Bu (opens in new tab) – who has a mixed track record – has claimed Apple is working on a “smaller” version of macOS for the latest iPad Pro models. This would apparently arrive as a software update alongside macOS 14, in late 2023, and would make the interface a lot more like that of a Mac, while still allowing the slates to run iPad apps.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, Apple has clearly been trying to bridge the gap between tablets and laptops for a while, so it’s certainly possible this will happen, and if it does, we’re sure to see this operating system on the next iPad Pro.

Beyond the leaks, we can also take some educated guesses at possible changes. The next iPad Pro might use the as-yet-unannounced M3 chipset, for example, since that would be a step up from the current M2 SoC. Though that will depend on when the next models launch.

There’s a chance Apple will also move the selfie camera to one of the long edges of the slate, since that makes it more useful in a landscape orientation, which is how iPads tend to be positioned – especially for video calls. The company actually already did this with the iPad 10.9 (2022), but not with the latest iPad Pros.

The issue it would have to solve is the Apple Pencil charger, as that currently sits on the same edge as the camera would want to be, and there’s probably not room for both. So we might have to see more extensive design changes for the iPad Pro to allow for this switch.

Check back regularly for the latest developments surrounding the iPad Pro 2023