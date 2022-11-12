New iPad 2023: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

The iPad 10.9 (2022) is one of the best tablets you can buy, whether you’re looking specifically at iPads or open to any option on the market. This might be a basic model from Apple, yet its specs and features feel anything but rudimentary. It’s not perfect, however, leaving plenty of room for the new iPad 2023 to improve upon it.

That’s expected to be the successor to the iPad 10.9 (2022), and based on our experience with Apple’s current model, we’ve come up with a list of things we want from this next baseline tablet.

We’ll also be filling out this article with news and leaks, just as soon as any start emerging – already though, you’ll find some educated guesses on the release date and certain other details of the new iPad 2023.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry-level iPad

The next entry-level iPad When it it out? Probably September or October 2023

Probably September or October 2023 How much will it cost? Possibly around $449 / £499 / AU$749

While there’s no news yet on when the iPad 2023 might launch, we can take a good guess, as in recent years, Apple has announced new entries in this line in either September or October.

In fact, other than the latest model, it’s done so in September. So, September 2023 is our best guess for the launch of the new iPad 2023 – probably alongside the iPhone 15. However, there’s a fair chance we’ll instead see it in October 2023; one or other of those months seems very likely, regardless.

We don’t know what the iPad 2023 will cost, but it may have a similar starting price to the iPad 10.9 (2022), which starts at $449 / £499 / AU$749. Then again, that tablet cost more than its predecessor, so it’s possible Apple will push the price up again.

The next model could have a similar price to the iPad 10.9 (2022) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

New iPad 2023 news and leaks

There aren’t any leaks about the iPad 2023 yet, but we can guess some things. For one, given that Apple upped the screen size and changed the design for the iPad 10.9 (2022), we’d expect both of those things to stay the same for the next model; meaning a 10.9-inch screen and an iPad Air-like design both being likely.

However, it will almost certainly have a new chipset. Or at least a newer one – the current iPad uses Apple's existing A14 Bionic, also seen in the iPhone 12 line and the 2020 fourth-generation iPad Air, so the next model will likely get an upgrade to, at least, the A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13.

What we want to see

As good as the iPad 10.9 (2022) is, it could always be better, so we hope the new iPad 2023 includes some of the following changes and upgrades.

1. Apple Pencil 2 support

Apple Pencil 2 support is missing from the iPad 10.9 (2022) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

One of the more unusual aspects of the iPad 10.9 (2022) is that it supports the original Apple Pencil rather than the newer Apple Pencil 2. That’s despite switching to a USB-C port, which means you can’t even charge the Apple Pencil (which charges via Lightning) without an adapter.

There are reasons for this decision, but it seems like a mistake overall, and one we hope Apple will fix for the next model.

2. A lower price, or at least no price rises

Apple pushed the price up significantly for the iPad 10.9 (2022), compared to its predecessor, so for the next model we’d ideally like to see the price fall, given that this is the company’s cheapest line of tablets. At the very least, though, we don’t want it to rise any higher.

3. A less reflective screen

The iPad 10.9 (2022)'s screen can prove quite reflective (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While we were largely happy with the iPad 10.9 (2022)’s screen, one issue we found in our review was that the lack of an anti-reflective coating meant there could be quite a lot of reflections in it, particularly when used outside.

We don’t expect Apple to switch to a mini-LED or OLED screen, or pack in more pixels for the new iPad 2023, but we’d love to at least be able to comfortably use it outdoors, so hopefully this model will have that coating.

4. More camera modes

Cameras are rarely a priority for tablets, and such is the case with the iPad 10.9 (2022). We’re largely fine with that, but the absence of both Portrait mode and Cinematic mode are noticeable and disappointing, so we’d like to see them included for the new iPad 2023.

5. Improved battery life

The iPad 10.9 (2022) actually has quite reasonable battery life, with our reviewer managing around 8-10 hours of constant use. That’s in the same ballpark as most other iPads, but when you consider that the MacBook Air (M2, 2022) lasted over 16 hours in our tests, we think Apple can do better, given that a tablet isn’t a million miles from a laptop.

Even an extra couple of hours would make all the difference, so we hope that’s a focus for Apple with the next model, as it could help ensure the iPad 2023's place among the best iPads.