New models of every iPad could all land soon, including multiple iPad Airs

We’ve been waiting quite a while for a new iPad, but we might not be waiting too much longer. In fact, numerous new iPad models might all be coming soon.

This is according to sources speaking to 9to5Mac, who claim that – among other models – the iPad mini 7 is set to launch “soon.” Sadly they don’t say exactly how soon, but previous leaks put its launch at late 2023 or early 2024, so this is in line with that.

Apparently this tablet will have a new chipset but a similar design to the iPad mini (2021), so it might not be a huge upgrade, which is a shame, since that tablet is now two years old.

Still, there should be plenty of other new iPads to choose from soon, as the same sources claim that a new iPad Pro (2023) with a powerful M3 chipset is set to launch soon as well.

This, unsurprisingly, will apparently come in two sizes, with both an 11-inch model and a larger one set to be offered. They don’t say how large, but we’ve previously seen multiple leaks pointing to a 14.1-inch iPad Pro.

Not one but two new iPad Airs

Interestingly, we might also see the iPad Air 6 come in multiple sizes according to this report, which would be a change from the norm. Though the site adds that it’s possible the second version will instead have superior specs, rather than a larger screen, or that Apple might scrap these plans and just release a single version of the iPad Air 6. Either way though, a new iPad Air is apparently coming soon.

That just leaves the new iPad (2023), which is also due an update soon according to this leak, but this sounds like a small update, with just “spec upgrades” and no changes to the design or size (meaning it will probably have a 10.9-inch screen).

The report doesn’t get very specific about when we’ll see any of these iPads, just that they should all arrive between now and WWDC 2024 in June.

Oh, and finally the report states that Apple is developing a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad, with a larger trackpad and an aluminum enclosure. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a new, more laptop-like Magic Keyboard, so it seems likely that one really is in the works.

So while we’ve had an iPad drought lately, it sounds like there might soon be a flood of new models, and plenty of new contenders for our list of the best iPads.

You might also like