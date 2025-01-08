'Completely untrue': Apple leakers are divided over latest iPhone SE 4 release date claim

A leaker claims the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 could land in January

However, another source disagrees, saying instead to expect the two new devices in March or April

We think the latter is more likely, but either is possible

While the iPhone 17 is likely still a long way off, Apple could launch several new devices imminently. Most leaks suggest the iPhone SE 4, the iPad 11, and the iPad Air 7 will all launch early this year, and now we’re hearing that at least two of those could land this month.

According to an anonymous leaker that MacRumors claims has “proven to be a reliable source over the past few years,” the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 will land alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Apple’s .3 updates usually land in January, so if that trend continues in 2025, we could see the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11 arrive as soon as this month.

However, despite the apparently decent track record of the source, there are reasons to doubt this claim. For one thing, Apple typically releases new SE phones in March or April, so a January release date would break that cycle.

A later launch is likely

Even more significantly, Mark Gurman – who has a superb track record for Apple leaks – has since claimed in a post on X that reports of a January iPhone SE 4 launch are "completely untrue.”

Completely untrue https://t.co/eJrqumIC5lJanuary 7, 2025

Instead, according to Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 and “new iPads” (likely meaning the iPad 11 and possibly also the iPad Air 7) will launch before iOS 18.4, which Gurman claims means they’ll land “by April if all goes to plan.”

We’re more inclined to believe Gurman than an anonymous source, even one that we’re assured has a good track record, especially since a launch by April would better match up with previous iPhone SE releases.

Yes, the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train - but that doesn’t mean they launch together this month. It means they’ll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan. https://t.co/qaMSH1ImSWJanuary 7, 2025

Mind you, the source of the January claim might not have been totally wrong, since Gurman added in his post that “the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train - but that doesn’t mean they launch together this month.” So, this anonymous source may have had accurate information but drawn inaccurate conclusions from it.

Still, we can’t completely rule out a January launch for the iPhone SE 4 and/or new iPads, but our money is on a March or April announcement. Either way, we won't be waiting much longer for Apple’s next gadgets.

