iPhone release date schedule could be set for a big shakeup – here's what we know

Apple is rumored to be splitting the iPhone launch schedule

The changes could be made in 2026

Apple wants to boost sales of all four flagship models

For many years now, we've got used to Apple launching its best iPhones all together every September – most recently the iPhone 16 series – but if a new report is to be believed, that scheduling could be set for a major shakeup in the years to come.

According to The Information (via MacRumors), Apple is planning to stick to September releases for the Pro and Pro Max models, while shifting the other iPhones to springtime in the US (so presumably around March time).

The idea is that splitting up the iPhone launches like this will "rejuvenate long-stagnant sales", the report from The Information says. There also seems to be some uncertainty over how well the upcoming, ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is going to sell.

It seems these changes aren't planned for this year, but will instead be put into place next year – with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Air launching in September 2026, and the standard iPhone 18 and quite possibly the iPhone 18e then arriving in March 2027.

All change

The high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max on launch day (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Information acknowledges there are risks involved in shaking up this long-established schedule. However, it's thought that it'll persuade consumers to upgrade more regularly, while also easing the production pressure on Apple's manufacturing partners.

Another reason for the switch: to make room for the foldable iPhone, expected sometime in 2026. Pushing the less expensive iPhones to a launch window earlier in the year will mean more production capacity for a new model.

None of this is confirmed yet, of course: we'll have to wait and see what Apple does in the months ahead. It's possible that Apple itself hasn't fully decided whether or not to try and mix up its release schedule in 2026 and 2027.

If the company does go through with it, it's going to be a substantial shift in the annual phone launch calendar. We've already seen Samsung and Google move their flagship phone launches to earlier in the year – and it's possible that these moves are part of the reason Apple is thinking about a revamp of its own.