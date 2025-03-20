iPhone 18 series: the 5 biggest rumors so far, from camera upgrades to new display tech

iPhone 18 rumors are already circulating

Major rumored new features include a variable aperture camera, new camera sensor, and new display tech

The iPhone 18 has not been confirmed by Apple, and we don't expect it until late 2026

Though we’re still in the era of the iPhone 16 and haven’t yet had confirmation of the iPhone 17 series, we’re already hearing plenty of rumors about the iPhone 18 series.

Indeed, it seems that Apple fans and analysts just can’t help looking ahead – and given that component orders and manufacturing decisions are made well ahead of time, some of these rumors could hold weight when we do finally get the next even-numbered iPhone generation.

Below, we’ve rounded up the five biggest rumors so far about the iPhone 18 series – keep in mind though that we expect some of these to only apply to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

A variable aperture camera

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 18 series could bring a variable aperture camera to Apple’s mobile platform for the first time, allowing users to physically control how much light the sensor is exposed to.

Current iPhones offer an approximation of aperture control by controlling shutter speed and processing the image with software, but a true variable aperture allows much more flexibility in light intake and depth of field.

As Pocket-Lint reports, notable Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in late 2024 that Apple is set to order in a large supply of variable aperture camera components, in time for production in 2026.

Variable aperture cameras are currently limited to select Android phones, like the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate and the discontinued Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Including one with the iPhone 18 would track with the renewed focus on hardware photography Apple demonstrated with the iPhone 16’s new Camera Control button.

A new Pro camera sensor

The iPhone 16 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Another iPhone 18 camera rumor concerns the adoption of a new sensor for the main camera of the two Pro models

According to noted leaker Jukanlosreve, Apple will use a new triple-layered Samsung sensor for the iPhone 18 Pro’s main camera, utilizing a technology called "PD-TR Logic".

As MacRumors reports, this new sensor should have myriad benefits for the camera’s response time, dynamic range, and reducing noise in photos.

Under-display Face ID

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All the way back in May 2024, industry analyst Ross Young suggested that Apple may start implementing under-display Face ID in 2026.

Young had previously predicted that the tech necessary to Face ID would be placed under the display of the iPhone 17 series, though this was later revised.

As mentioned, we’d expect the iPhone 18 series to arrive in 2026, so it tracks that the new Face ID tech would arrive with it. As with other new hardware features, it’s possible Apple could reserve under-display Face ID for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

It’s not yet clear whether Apple will also place the selfie camera under the display, or just the infrared sensors that make Face ID work. As it stands now, very few phones have under-display cameras, though there are some high-profile examples, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

3nm chipsets

(Image credit: Apple)

Time to get a bit more technical. The latest rumors, as reported by WCCFTech, suggest that the A20 and A20 Pro chipsets that will likely power the iPhone 18 series will be based on the 3nm process, rather than the nascent 2nm process currently being pioneered by chipset manufacturing powerhouse TSMC.

What does that all mean? Well, processors are measured by the minimum size of individual transistors, which are now so small as to be measured in nanometers. As such, as the measurements get smaller, more processing power can fit into the same space. The likes of '3nm' and '2nm' are mostly marketing terms rather than relating to a specific size, but the move from 3nm to 2nm does imply in jump in performance.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro were the first commercially available phones to sport a 3nm chipset – but it seems like Apple may be in less of a rush to keep up with the 2nm process.

LTPO+ displays – like LTPO, but moreso

The iPhone 16 (Image credit: Future)

Back to Jukanlosreve for this one – the noted leaker and tipster suggested in late 2024 that the iPhone 18 Pro series would come fitted with LTPO+ display panels.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jukanlosreve highlighted that the new display tech could bring increased “speed” (we’re not sure if that means refresh rate or response time) and power efficiency.

Frustratingly, there’s no accompanying hint that the base iPhone 18 will get a high refresh rate LTPO screen – though this may have already been addressed by 2026, if the latest iPhone 17 rumors are to be believed.

Do you have any hopes for the iPhone 18 series yet? Or are you focused on the rumored iPhone 17 series? Let us know in the comments below.