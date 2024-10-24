The iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and a new iPad Air could all land early next year

Apple could have a busy start to 2025, as reportedly three major new products will land next spring (meaning sometime between late March and late June).

This is according to the usually reliable Mark Gurman, who claimed in an article on Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac) that the iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and new iPad Air models will all launch during that period, as will upgraded iPad keyboards.

Now, most of that doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Gurman has previously said that we’d see the iPhone SE 4 and new iPad Air models in the first half of 2025, but now he’s narrowed it down to the spring – so in other words you shouldn’t expect them before March.

Arguably the more interesting claim though is that the iPad 11 will also launch in that window, since this is a new claim from Gurman. Previously, it was very unclear when we might see this new entry-level iPad, so while we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt, it at least provides a possible window.

The iPad 10.9 (2022) (Image credit: Future)

Bringing AI to the whole iPad family

It would certainly make sense for Apple to launch the iPad 11 before too long, since the current model – the iPad 10.9 (2022) – doesn’t support Apple Intelligence. Assuming the new one does, that will mean the latest models of all Apple’s tablets are ready for AI.

We expect similar support from the iPhone SE 4, but the iPad Air (2024) already supports AI, so that won’t be an addition to the next iPad Air model. Still, it will likely be more powerful and therefore even better at handling AI tasks than the current iPad Air.

AI aside, Gurman mentions multiple models of the upcoming entry-level iPad, apparently codenamed ‘J481’ and ‘J482’. He doesn’t say how these models differ, but it could be that the slate will be offered in two different screen sizes, just like the Air and Pro models are. If these leaks are right, then we’ll find out in somewhere between five and eight months.

