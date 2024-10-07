The iPad mini 7 could be in your hands on November 1

Numerous leaks have suggested that the iPad mini 7 is fast approaching, with the most telling sign perhaps being the clearance of iPad mini 6 stock, and now we have a specific date for when Apple’s next mini slate might ship.

According to Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg, the iPad mini 7 could ship on Friday, November 1, following an announcement around the end of October. So in other words this tablet could be announced in just a few weeks, and ship in less than four weeks.

While we’d always take release date leaks with a pinch of salt, Gurman has a solid track record for reporting Apple information, and this isn’t the first time we’ve heard mention of an October Apple event.

So we’d say there’s a high chance this date is accurate – and if so it’s welcome news, as the iPad mini (2021) is long overdue a successor.

No sign of the iPad 11

If you’re interested in new models of other Apple tablets though you’ll probably have to wait until the first half of 2025, when Gurman says Apple might launch new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, along with the iPhone SE 4.

He makes no mention of new iPad Pro models, but with the iPad Pro (2024) having only landed this year that’s not too surprising. What is slightly more surprising is that there’s also no mention of the iPad 11, despite the current standard iPad model – the iPad 10.9 (2022) – being almost two years old.

So if you’re hoping for a new model in Apple’s base or high-end iPad lines, it looks like you might be waiting a while yet.

