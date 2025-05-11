The latest iPad mini plummets back to its lowest-ever price

When it comes to portable tablets, is there anything better than the Apple iPad mini? Answers on a postcard, please. Thanks to a new deal we've just spotted, I think it should jump straight to the top of your list. For a limited time only, you can snag the iPad mini (A17 Pro) at Amazon for $399 (was $499).

According to our best tablets guide, we certainly think the iPad mini is up there with the best and more than worthy of consideration when buying a tablet. This price drop means it's back to its lowest ever price – another great reason to buy right now.

Today’s best iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

The verdict of our iPad mini A17 Pro review calls the tablet "a premium mini tablet experience that still captivates" thanks to the excellent build, gorgeous screen and a fantastic level of performance.

The compact form factor lends itself to ultimate portability, while the powerful processor ensures you'll be able to get everything done with no holdups. The 10-hour battery also keeps you going for longer and is enough to stand up to most daily demands.

At this price, it's going to be the perfect device for most people, and after a couple of years you can pass it on to the kids while you invest in a new one.

