I'm an AI expert, and this Black Friday iPad deal is unmissable if you want the power of Apple Intelligence
Save $100 on the brand-new iPad mini
With Apple Intelligence officially out in the wild, many are thinking about which Apple product to buy to get the most from Apple's own take on AI. Well, I'm TechRadar's Senior AI Writer and an Apple Intelligence expert, and I've found one of the best Black Friday iPad deals for you.
Right now, you can buy the iPad mini 7 at Amazon for $399 (was $499) and get the iPad that I think is the "perfect (and cheapest) device for Apple Intelligence", making this one of the best Black Friday Apple deals I've seen.
If you're in the UK the deal isn't quite as good, but you can get the iPad mini 7 for £470 (was £499) at Amazon, a saving not to be sniffed at on a cutting-edge iPad that launched just a month ago.
These Black Friday deals offer great savings on Apple's newest mini tablet, which, thanks to its powerful A17 chip will let you experience the best that Apple Intelligence has to offer.
Today's best iPad mini 7 deals
Save $100 on the brand new iPad mini, built for Apple Intelligence. Make sure you check the coupon box for an extra $59.01 discount; otherwise, you won't get that incredible $399 pricetag.
In the UK, the savings aren't quite as good on this iPad mini 7. That said, sometimes a £29 saving on a brand-new product is enough to make you part with your hard-earned cash. Even at £470, it's still the cheapest way to try Apple Intelligence.
In TechRadar's iPad mini A17 Pro review, we said "If you liked the previous iPad mini, you'll like this one even more. Not because it's so different, but because of the powerful new brain that increases overall performance and also offers the promise of an Apple Intelligence-infused future."
I can confirm that my colleague Lance Ulanoff, who wrote the review, is spot on. This iPad mini is the perfect entry point to the Apple Intelligence future Apple has promised. This iPad mini offers a range of AI tools including Writing Tools, Clean Up, and Notification summaries. If that wasn't enough, the official release of iPadOS 18.2 is just around the corner, bringing Genmoji, Image Playground, and even ChatGPT integration to Siri.
Don't miss out on this excellent iPad mini 7 Black Friday deal – it's the perfect price to test out everything Apple Intelligence has to offer, so you can see if it will change your life, just like it changed Tim Cook's.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.