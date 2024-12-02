I'm a Cyber Monday earbuds deals pro and these are the discounts still running that I truly recommend

Cyber Monday earbuds deals 2024 (Image credit: Apple, Technics, Nothing)

The Cyber Monday earbuds deals have officially arrived. Black Friday has been and gone, but lots of the best wireless earbuds offers are still running along with the rest of the Cyber Monday deals, and I'm choosing the ones you really need to see right here. Why should you take my aural advice? I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor and resident musical expert, and I track earbuds prices all year, so I know when we're seeing a return to (or even some all-new) lowest-seen prices.

I only want you to buy the Cyber Monday earbuds deals, on earbuds that I actually rate, so you won't find anything on this page that I wouldn't personally buy. For bargain-hunters of all kinds, I can't recommend enough the awesome Nothing Ear (a) for just $69 at Amazon US, and £69 at Amazon UK.

Sadly, the AirPods Pro 2's new low price of $154 at Amazon in the US has gone the way of Black Friday and is officially no more… But guess what? It is still live at Walmart! That's right: you can still get AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging for $154 (was $249) at Walmart. (Had you going there, didn't I?). AirPods fan in the UK? For you, a lowest-seen price on AirPods Pro 2 is still live, for $179 (was £229).

Elsewhere, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is still a record-low of £179 at Amazon UK, while Bose fans will not be disappointed in the Bose Ultra Earbuds for $229 at Amazon in the US, and £199 at Amazon UK.

I'll update this page over the day with any price changes, or to remove any deals that sell out.

Today's best Cyber Monday earbuds deals in the US

Cyber Monday earbuds deals – my top 5 picks in the US

Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $154 at Walmart ★★★★½ rating! The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and this is the cheapest they've ever been. The deal came and went at Amazon – but it's still live at Walmart. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unloseable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They's also very small and light, so are great for comfort. Our AirPods Pro 2 review digs into all the extra features they have for Apple users – Android users should look to the Bose buds on this page instead.

Nothing Ear (a): was $99 now $69 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! These are the best earbuds you can get for this price, and I gave them full marks in my review. They sound richer and more detailed than the competition, the noise cancellation is very effective, they're comfortable, and the have Nothing's cool see-through design. They also offer tons of battery life, when you combine the buds and case. Amazing all-rounders.

Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds: was $299.99 now $197.99 at Amazon What's the most-asked question I get when I tell people I'm Audio Editor at TechRadar? Easy: what are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under $200? And the answer is: as of now, you're looking at 'em. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further details). The discount is also as low as we've ever seen; they dropped to $230 for a recent sales event, but this is their lowest ever price. Buying a gift for the audiophile in your life? They come highly recommended.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back to their lowest-seen price yet – hurrah! The star of these September 2023-release Bose QuietComfort earbuds is the all-new Immersive Audio feature (for various head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, provided you can live without multi-point connectivity or wireless charging (you have to buy a cover for the case to get that).

More of the best Cyber Monday earbuds deals

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $48 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! If anyone asks me for a great pair of really cheap 2024-release earbuds and they don't care about ANC, the Sony WF-C510 is usually my go-to answer. They're light and comfortable, provide excellent sound quality for the cost, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. And this is a return to their lowest price ever – a steal.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 at Amazon This is the joint-lowest price that Sony's top-end earbuds have ever been. The fit is good for smaller ears, they sound very good, and Sony's gives you excellent control (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review). The noise cancellation isn't as good as Bose's Ultra earbuds that are around the same price, but for Sony fans, they're best you can buy, at the best price to date.

JBL Live Beam 3: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! A quick glance at my JBL Live Beam 3 review proves just how much I loved these earbuds, which only hit shelves in June 2024. That smart-case now includes a lock-screen wallpaper feature if you want to personalize it with a photo of your significant other, your cat or anything else that's meaningful to you. For me, the sonic chops, 'Personi-Fi' hearing tests and excellent stamina make this option a great buy with 25% off – which is the cheapest we've ever seen. Also, the deal applies to all colorways (hurrah!)

JBL Tour Pro 3 : was $299.95 now $249.95 at Amazon To say these earbuds are feature-packed is a huge understatement; they really are the best that JBL can offer in an earbuds design. And they only arrived in August 2024, which is why this 17% discount is so unexpected! Do we like them? We do – take a look at my JBL Tour Pro 3 review for more. My only real issue with them is that much of what makes them super-special (the case; the sound quality, Personi-Fi sound tailoring) can be had for cheaper, in JBL's also-reduced Live Beam 3, above…

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon These buds only arrived in October 2024 and, because we're meticulous types at TechRadar, we haven't had time to finish a star-rated review yet! But Cyber Monday waits for no one and even these debutante buds have been handed an all-new discount. These newest buds from Soundcore have a MacBook-like ‘touch bar’ on the case to tweak control, and the ANC algorithm is the third gen of Anker's audio tech, which promises to adapt to your audio environment three times per second. Switching between noise cancellation and transparency can be done on the case's chic touch bar and, for us, that's got to be incredible value for this money…

JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy Score a 50% discount on the JBL Tune 235NC earbuds, which brings the price down to just $49.99. For that price (which equals the lowest we've seen ever, a discount not spotted since January 2024), you're getting Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, plus an impressive 40 hours of battery life from a September 2023-release set of earbuds.

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBK: was $79 now $39.99 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! I adore these 2021-release super-cool earbuds and my five star review proves it. Look, they're not the youngest around any more and you won't get app support or ANC. But the sound is excellent and the design is really quite beautiful. A steal at the price – even though they briefly dipped to $5 less than this once before.

Today's best Cyber Monday earbuds deals in the UK

Cyber Monday earbuds deals – my top picks in the UK

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £175 at Amazon Sony's flagship wireless ANC earbuds are now greatly reduced – this is new discount (live as of November 28th) is £9 cheaper than they've ever been. Built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to use and the fit is good for smaller ears. The AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review), but they still deliver great results.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was £249 now £179 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and this is the cheapest that Apple's flagship earbuds have been on general sale (they have fallen to £159 for Costco members only). What will you get? Superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, gesture control and more.

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! The latest Nothing Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds offer exceptional bass along with powerful active noise cancellation, so they’re immediately off to a good start. Their talented 11mm drivers are bigger than the norm and there’s 42.5 hours of battery life via the charging case, multi-point connectivity, and even ChatGPT support via the pinch stems if you're using a Nothing phone. These had briefly dropped to £67, but this is the cheapest we've seen otherwise, and is fantastic value.

More of the best Cyber Monday earbuds deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £199 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are now at their lowest-ever price yet for Cyber Monday in the UK too. The star here is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature for head-tracked spatial audio from any device, and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-cancelling Bose earbuds you can buy, now at their lowest-ever price in whichever colour you want.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! Right now, there's no better-value budget earbuds available if sound quality is your focus – and they've recently dropped another £2 to their lowest ever price. As long as you can live without noise cancellation, you'll love the detailed sound here, which uses Sony's DSEE tech to upscale weak-quality streaming from Spotify. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. This discount makes them now 22% off too – a serious saving on already-affordable earbuds.

was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon What are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under £200? The answer is: as of today you're looking at 'em. The EAH-AZ80 are currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for more info). This Cyber Monday discount is also almost a low as I've seen to date (they were £197.99 briefly). Buying a gift for the audiophile in your life? I recommend these without hesitation.

JBL Live Beam 3: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! A quick skim of my JBL Live Beam 3 review proves just how much I love these earbuds, which only hit shelves in June 2024. Amazon has quoted their most recent price of £171.99 in its listing, but I'm putting their original RRP here for reference, to show you how good the saving is. The lovable smart-case now includes a lock-screen wallpaper feature if you want to personalise it with a photo of your significant other, your cat or anything else that's meaningful to you. For me, the audio quality, 'Personi-Fi' hearing tests and excellent stamina make this option a great buy with £30 off – which is the cheapest we've ever seen.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62.10 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! The WF-C700N ripped my notions on what is achievable at this entry level to smithereens when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. The Nothing Ear (a) have since surpassed them at this price level for me (especially since they're even cheaper), but if you prefer Sony's style, these are the buds to go for. My Sony WF-C700N review describes their fantastically rich sound and impressive extra features, including good noise cancellation.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £119 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! These hugely talented March 2024-release earbuds are now a huge £50 off (which is £20 cheaper than their lowest-seen price until now), so 30% of the RRP stays with you. I personally reviewed them – read my Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review – and for sound and noise cancellation, they're a stone cold bargain at this all-new lowest ever price. You don't get spatial audio; you do get some of the best possible sound quality and ANC this money can buy.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was £157.99 now £71.96 at Amazon As with most Beats audio tech, the Beats Studio Buds Plus look good and offer a well-balanced audio experience. You get rich and immersive sound supported by active noise cancellation which blocks out unwelcome sounds around you. There’s also one-touch pairing and the earbuds come with four pairs of silicone tips to help you get the right fit. Also, they have dipped as low as £89 before today, but never this low… bargain!

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3: was £159 now £129 at Amazon These earbuds made their debut in late 2023, and prior to now, their cheapest ever listed price on Amazon was £149, which means this saving is £20 less than we've ever seen. For us, the ANC is fantastic, and although the sound quality isn't top-notch (read up on that in our full FreeBuds Pro 3 review) the simple on-ear controls and comfortable fit make this a tempting buy at this hefty discount. An option if you need near-silence in your life and you own an Android device.

Denon PerL Pro : was £249 now £141 at Amazon Do you want to know more about your hearing – and ultimately have your earbuds create a personal augmented audio profile for all of your music, based on otoacoustic tests carried out by your very buds? These are the earbuds for you; they include excellent software created by Nura, to accurately gain insight on which frequencies you may need boosted when listening and adjust things for you. And look at the discount! They've been around since June 2023 but they've never been this cheap until now – and at this price, the high-end feature set is very hard to beat.