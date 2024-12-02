When does Cyber Monday end? Soon – shop the 101 best deals while you can

Are you scrambling to find last-minute deals because you realized Cyber Monday is almost over? Fear, not. As a procrastinator myself and a seasoned deals editor, I've gone through today's sales from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart and hand-picked the best Cyber Monday deals that are still available and worth your money.



The good news is that some excellent offers are still available, with record-low prices on TVs, kitchen gadgets, Apple Watches, robot vacuums, and smart home devices from brands like Sony, Samsung, Bissell, and Ninja. I've been combing through offers for weeks, and I'm only listing highly-rated products at lowest-ever prices, with detailed information about each item.



Below is a list of today's best Cyber Monday sales, followed by the top deals on TVs, Apple devices, appliances, smart home gadgets, headphones, and gaming consoles. I also have today's best Cyber Monday streaming deals, which include an impressive offer from Hulu for just 99¢ a month for a year. Other highlights I'm surprised are still available include LG's 48-inch C4 OLED for $599.99 and this Chefman air fryer on sale for only $59.



Remember that most Cyber Monday sales, including those at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, end today, and this might be your last opportunity of the year to find an item discounted at this price.

The best Cyber Monday sales 2024

The 15 best Cyber Monday deals still available

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack for just $69.99 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider: was $99.99 now $50 at Walmart Are you looking for a cheap air fryer deal this Cyber Monday? Walmart is offering a massive 50% discount on the top-rated Chefman air fryer, bringing the price down to $50. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider, so you can separate food for dual cooking.

Insignia 75-inch Class F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon If you want to add a budget big-screen 4K TV to your home, you won't find a better deal this Cyber Monday. The 2024 Insignia 75-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Cyber Monday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Hulu with ads or ad-free plans: was $17.99 for one-month now $0 at Hulu

Like the bundle offers above, this introductory deal is not part of the Cyber Monday sales but it's a great way to try out Hulu. New and eligible returning customers can try out Hulu's on-demand plans with a 30-day Hulu free trial, which is four times longer than its usual 7-day free trial offer. Thereafter, you'll have to pay $7.99 a month for its with-ads plan, or $17.99 a month to cut out the commercials. A free trial has also returned for its Hulu with Live TV plan. New subscribers can try the cord cutting service for 3 days. Find out more about how to get a Hulu free trial in our guide.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Tineco Floor ONE S5: was $449.99 now $279 at Amazon The Floor One S5 is a wet-and-dry floor cleaner with sensors that enable it to boost power when it detects a particularly dirty area. It's great at tackling stains and spillages of all kinds and boasts a self-clean function to minimize maintenance effort. With over $200 off the list price, it's excellent value for money with this record-low Cyber Monday deal.

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, the Echo Show 15 enlarges the classic Alexa smart display experience. With the included wall mount, you can easily place it and use it as a smart family hub. Via built-in widgets and apps, you can check the weather, ask topical questions, play your favorite videos on YouTube or Prime Video, and view your favorite photos.

Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Handheld Vacuum: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and thanks to today's Cyber Monday sale, it's on sale for just $39.99 – the lowest price we've seen all year and just $2 shy of the record low. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's an Amazon best-seller rarely on sale, so you should snap up today's discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart Record-low price: This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals still available

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack for just $69.99 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart Record-low price: This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Getting $150 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all. This iPad Pro features a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming.

Apple iPad 10.2, 256GB (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad with 64GB of storage just dropped to $199 - a new record-low price. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, or playing games.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $899 now $749 at Best Buy Best Buy has a great Cyber Monday deal on the excellent MacBook Air M2. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a near-unbeatable offer on an Apple machine right now - and one I don't see going any lower thanks to the Best Buy Holiday price guarantee.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,499 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Want to get your hands on the latest Apple hardware? We don't blame you, considering how efficient the M4 architecture is. Our MacBook Pro M4 review labeled it "one of the best Pro laptops" for a reason: it's extremely performant, got a base RAM bump from 8GB to 16GB, has that gorgeous inimitable Apple look to it, and have you seen that display? Absolutely stunning.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Cyber Monday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon This might be Amazon's best Cyber Monday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price this year, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Best Cyber Monday appliance deals still available

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's sale ahead of Cyber Monday. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $49 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal ahead of Cyber Monday from Amazon brings the price down to just $49, a new record-low price.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $109.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Cyber Monday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider: was $99.99 now $50 at Walmart Are you looking for a cheap air fryer deal this Cyber Monday? Walmart is offering a massive 50% discount on the top-rated Chefman air fryer, bringing the price down to $50. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider, so you can separate food for dual cooking.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $67.99 at Amazon Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too. Amazon has just discounted this one even further for Cyber Monday thanks to an easy-to-miss $12 coupon code.

KitchenAird Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $120 discount on the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

^ Back to all deals

Cyber Monday TV deals still available

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Cyber Monday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $849.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge over Cyber Monday I'd say.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's early Cyber Monday deal from Samsung brings the price of the 65-inch model down to $2,299.99, which is a $1,100 discount and a record-low price.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far.