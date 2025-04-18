Best Buy's huge spring sale is ending soon – shop the 31 best deals on TVs, MacBooks, and smart home gadgets from $19.99

Hopefully, you're enjoying a long holiday weekend; if you aren't (like me, currently working), you can still partake in Best Buy's spring sale. The retailer kicked off its week-long event on Monday, with incredible deals on TVs, MacBooks, major appliances, laptops, and smart home devices.



• Shop Best Buy's full spring sale



The sale ends this Sunday, so to save you some time from scrolling through all the available deals, I've hand-picked the 31 best offers below. You can find spring clearance prices on best-selling tech devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, HP, and Insignia, starting at just $19.99. The retailer also has impressive discounts on major appliances, giving us a preview of next month's Memorial Day sale. Last but not least, Best Buy has record-low prices on best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.



You can jump straight to Best Buy's spring sale with helpful links below, followed by my pick of today's best deals on smart home gadgets, Apple devices, TVs, and laptops, highlighting the top offers. Best Buy's spring sale ends on Sunday at Midnight, which means time is running out to grab a weekend bargain.

Appliances

Major appliances are typically discounted during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, but the retailer is getting a head start with up to 40% in savings at its spring sale. This is the same discount we see during the Memorial Day sale, so it's worth it to shop right now, if you want to upgrade washing machines, dishwashers, and refrigerators.

Best Buy spring appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Smart home devices

Amazon smart home devices discounted at Best Buy? Yes, you read that correctly. The retailer offers up to 50% off best-selling gadgets, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Ring Doorbells, and security cameras.



Amazon's smart home devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales, so these offers are definitely worth a look. My favorite deal is the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for a record-low price of $54.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy The cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick HD, on sale for only $19.99. This budget streaming player features an Alexa voice remote and allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the Fire TV Stick Max for $39.99 if you're looking for the most powerful streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Best Buy Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's spring sale has the Ring Video Doorbell at a record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. It also integrates with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a smart home display, Best Buy's spring sale has the 3rd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for only $64.99. The five-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Apple devices

While there aren't too many Apple device deals in today's Best Buy sale, the discounts on MacBooks shouldn't be ignored, with prices starting at just $799. You can save on the MacBook Air M2 and M3 models with different storage options.



You can also get Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99 (we've seen a cheaper price before and a $70 discount on the pricey AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy The Apple AirPods Max are the best noise-cancelling headphones for Apple fans and an ideal complement to an iPhone or iPad. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They last up to 20 hours on one charge and can be charged through a lightning cable. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $70 off the retail price.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though newer M3 and M4 versions are available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Need more storage? Here's another really good deal on a M2 model at Best Buy this week. You'll trade out that 16GB of RAM for a bigger SSD but this could be a decent option if storage is your primary concern. With 8GB of RAM, this one has slightly less headroom in terms of multitasking performance, but it's still more than enough for the basics.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Again, if you need more storage, then you can also get a great deal on the 512GB version of the M3 model already listed above. Apple likes to charge a premium for a bigger storage drive but a $200 discount brings this configuration down to just under $1,000. While it's $150 more expensive than the baseline 256GB version, this one could be worth upgrading to if storage is a concern.

TVs

Perhaps the best deals in terms of sheer value from Best Buy's spring sale are on TVs. The retailer has clearance prices on last year's best-selling TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Insignia. You can find record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with a range of features, sizes, and prices.



A few highlights that offer stunning prices include LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99, this Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $349.99, and the popular Samsung 43-inch Q60D QLED TV on sale for $449.99.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV : was $79.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV for just $69.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in so that you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $529.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 43-inch model is on sale for $449.99.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's spring sale has dropped the 48-inch model to $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

LG UT75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 65-inch model down to only $349.99.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The best premium OLED display from Best Buy's spring sale is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Samsung's DU7200 Series TV is a popular model here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 70-inch model on sale for just $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Laptops

Last but not least, I've rounded up Best Buy's top laptop deals, starting at only $139. You can find basic machines as well as touch-screen 2-in-1 laptops from HP, Asus, and Lenovo.



My top pick is Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for only $499.99, thanks to an impressive $250 discount.

Asus Chromebook CM1402: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy This Asus Chromebook CM1402 is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

HP 15.6 Touch-Screen Laptop: was $629.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale has HP's 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop down to just $319.99. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work, and light multitasking.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a dependable laptop under $500, consider this Lenovo Chromebook. It has a stylish, thin, and light design, and while the specs aren't particularly impressive, the ChromeOS operating system is designed to run smoothly on low-powered laptops like this. With a $250 discount, this Chromebook is a better value than ever.

HP Envy 16 2-in-1: was $899.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy This HP Envy 16 is a powerful and surprisingly affordable 2-in-1 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals available at Best Buy. With its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, it has enough power to easily handle all of your computing needs. Plus, you have the flexibility to flip the 16-inch screen around to use the device in tablet mode for easier web browsing and watching videos.