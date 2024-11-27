These are the best Black Friday Beats deals so far – save up to 54% on Buds, Studio Pro, and more

Beats is one of the most famous audio brands in the world, owned by Apple, and often seen as a fashion statement on the world's leading celebrities. This year, the Black Friday Beats deals are off the charts, with some products discounted up to 54%. If you're looking for Black Friday deals , there's definitely a Beats earbud, headphone, or Bluetooth speaker for you.

The standout Beats Black Friday deal in the US has to be Beats Studio Pro at Amazon for $159.99 (was $349.99), that's nearly a $200 saving on the best Beats headphones out there. If you're in the UK, you can grab the same headphones for £178.50 (was £349.99) at Amazon.

If you're more a fan of earbuds, you can pick up the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon for $79.99 (was $149.95). In the UK, the Studio Buds are £84.49 (was £159.99) at Amazon.

No matter what you're looking for, Beats offers brilliant products all made with Apple's impressive build quality. So why not grab yourself a treat this Black Friday?

Today's best Beats US deals

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $159.99 at Amazon This massive saving makes Beats' newest over-ears a whopping 54% cheaper than they were at launch and is the lowest we've ever seen for these headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, perfect for a Black Friday treat.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.99 at Amazon The Studio Buds for $79.99 are a no-brainer, you get fantastic build quality, decent sound, and comfy earbuds that work with iPhone and Android. They even have noise cancelation.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $149 at Amazon We are big fans of these headphones, because they're great for working out, thanks to an incredibly stable fit, while still being light and reasonably small. In fact, we rate them as being among the best wireless earbuds for sports, giving them four stars in our Beats Fit Pro review. This is the lowest price we've ever seen so grab them while they are still available.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $129.99 at Amazon These are still the most advanced earbuds Beats offers, with smart features for both Apple and Android users, in a small and svelte design. They fell briefly to around $120 during 2023's sales season, so it may be worth waiting to see what happens later – but this is the lowest price we've seen them for otherwise. And the Transparent color option is damn cool!

Beats Solo Buds: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Target Beats' newest earbuds offer a ridiculous 18 hours of continuous battery life from a single charge and are the company's smallest and lightest earbuds ever. Now, you have to go without features like noise cancellation or any extra charge from the case, but it might be just what some people are looking for. This is the cheapest we've seen them, and there are multiple color options.

Beats Solo 4 headphones: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Amazon These are Beats' newest headphones, and they keep the Solo spirit of being lightweight on-ear headphones, with plush earpads and a secure fit, even for exercise. They have smart features for both Android and iOS – including Personalized Spatial Audio for Apple fans, which works great. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we took issue with the high price, but at under $100, this deal fixes that.

Today's best Beats UK deals

Beats Studio Buds: was £159.99 now £84.49 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Studio Buds. At £84.49, they are a good price for earbuds with AirPods-like features when used with Apple gear, but they also have some good smart Android features. They sound solid, they're comfortable, and the noise cancellation is decent, as we said in our Beats Studio Buds review.

Beats Pill: was £149.99 now £93.99 at Amazon This is a great discount, and a record-low price, for Beats' recently released Bluetooth speaker. We really liked this in our Beats Pill review, and for under £100, it's seriously good value. It looks great, and it has really detailed and layered sound with rich and well-handled bass.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was £179.99 now £104.50 at Amazon This is a record-low price for Beats' most advanced non-fitness earbuds. Compared to the cheaper Studio Buds, you're getting strong sound quality and noise cancellation, plus spatial audio with Apple devices, which really enhances videos in particular. £104.50 is a great price for something with this many features.

Beats Fit Pro: was £219.99 now £134 at Amazon We are big fans of these headphones, because they're great for working out, thanks to an incredibly stable fit, while still being light and reasonably small. In fact, we rate them as being among the best wireless earbuds for sports, giving them four stars in our Beats Fit Pro review. They have ANC and spatial audio for Apple, as well as smart features for Android. This isn't quite the cheapest they've been – they fell to £129 in 2023 – but it's pretty close.

Beats Solo 4 headphones: was £199.95 now £124 at Amazon Beats' latest headphones have smart features across both Android and iOS devices, including Apple's Personalized Spatial Audio tech for the first time in a Solo product. You'll be hard-pressed to find Beats Solo 4 for £124 at any other time of the year.

Beats Solo Buds: was £79.99 now £46.49 at Amazon Beats' newest earbuds offer a ridiculous 18 hours of continuous battery life from a single charge and are the company's smallest and lightest earbuds ever. At under £50, they are a Black Friday steal.

So there you have it, the best Beats Black Friday deals this year. With a wide variety of products to choose from, Apple's Beats brand is a staple among style-conscious individuals who also want great audio quality.

Beats have definitely improved over the last few years with products like the Beats Studio Pro that ooze style, while also giving you a good listening experience.

Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a pair of Beats headphones, earbuds, or Bluetooth speakers. If you're in the market for some new audio gear, why not opt for Beats?

