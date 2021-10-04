Skip the AirPods Pro - get these Beats Studio Buds for their lowest ever price

When buying a good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, you're often stuck between paying a lot of money for the premium AirPods Pro or settling for a cheaper alternative with disappointing sound quality. Enter the New Beats Studio Buds, which are currently down to their lowest price yet in an epic daily deal at Amazon.

Simply pop over to Amazon, where the Beats Studio Buds are reduced to $124.95 (was $149.95). That's a healthy saving of $25 on the usual price and the biggest discount we've seen since they were released in June this year. When you compare that to the AirPods Pro – which are currently on sale for $179 – you can see just how much more suitable the Beats Studio Buds are for those on a budget.

And even at their lower price, you don't compromise on the sound quality. According to the TechRadar review, the Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful and balanced audio and feature decent active noise-cancelling tech to reduce the effect of external sounds. They're also comfortable to use and offer a stylish design that sits within the ear canal.

While they may not be the best true wireless earbuds your money can buy, they are excellent value for money and the best-sounding Beats earbuds that we've tried so far.

This latest offer is part of the latest Amazon Epic Deals promotion that's going to be running throughout October. We've already seen a terrific reduction on the AirPods Pro alongside price cuts across a range of Amazon devices. There are some great deals to be had, but it does all feel like a bit of a warm-up for Black Friday 2021.

