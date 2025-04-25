Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds 3 Pro drop to their lowest price this year

Listen up, Samsung users! We've spotted a fantastic deal on a pair of wireless earbuds that will go perfectly with your smartphone or tablet. It's for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and they're on sale at Amazon for $199.99 (was $249.99).

Despite being $10 cheaper on Black Friday, this is actually the lowest price we've seen them this year. And given that it's a limited-time deal, we don't think it'll be around for long. So, if you've been putting off those buds to complete your Samsung line-up, put it off no longer.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon In the same way that the AirPods are the best choice for Apple fans, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best pair of earbuds for Samsung users. You'll be guaranteed fantastic sound and thorough active noise cancellation. With a battery life of up to 30 hours and an IP57 rating, these buds offer outstanding performance. Get it all now for under $200.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, we had no reservations in giving the buds a solid four out of five. Good performance was seen in terms of audio quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), and design. These are the buds that have it all.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also improve upon the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which is why we'd recommend the latest model. One of the main benefits is a longer battery life that lasts about seven hours from just the buds and up to 30 hours with recharges from the case.

These buds also boast an IP57 rating instead of IPX7, which protects against dust as well as water.

It's worth noting that the buds' most exclusive features require a recent Samsung Galaxy smartphone to use, such as multipoint pairing, adaptive ANC, and Galaxy AI features like the ability to translate conversations in other languages in real time.

