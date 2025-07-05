Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, July 5 (game #489).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #490) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… My hero!

NYT Strands today (game #490) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPORE

GIRL

PROW

SWILL

BILL

FEUD

NYT Strands today (game #490) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #490) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #490) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #490, are…

STRENGTH

SPEED

FLIGHT

INVISIBILITY

HEALING

SPANGRAM: SUPERPOWER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

All those "I"s made INVISIBILITY very, erm, visible today. Although, to be fair, all of today’s words were hiding in plain sight and didn’t need much of a puzzling SUPERPOWER to reveal.

That said, the very first word I saw on the grid was “girl” right beside “power”, so I did briefly flirt with this being something to do with the Spice Girls.

Asking someone what superpower they’d like is a great conversation starter that can reveal a lot about a person, especially if it comes with the caveat that you don’t actually have to do good things with it – like fight evil geniuses and their henchmen and henchwomen.

FLIGHT would be interesting and STRENGTH would be nice, and being invisible would mean a lifetime of free sports and concerts, but I like the idea of SPEED – although I’d need to find someone with the HEALING superpower first, so they could sort my knees out.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, July 5, game #489)

CLOCK

WATCH

CHRONOMETER

HOURGLASS

SUNDIAL

SPANGRAM: TIMEKEEPERS