Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #756) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SEUSS

CHINA

DISNEY

DECAF

CRUMB

PRUSSIAN

PEPPER

WARE

EVIL

CRYPTO

POTTERY

GRAIN

MORSEL

DRE

SHRED

CERAMICS

NYT Connections today (game #756) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stick them in the kiln

Stick them in the kiln GREEN: Bits

Bits BLUE: What’s up d….?

What’s up d….? PURPLE: Sounds like body part

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #756) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FIRED OBJECTS

GREEN: PARTICLE

BLUE: DRS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE LEG

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #756) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #756, are…

YELLOW: FIRED OBJECTS CERAMICS, CHINA, POTTERY, WARE

CERAMICS, CHINA, POTTERY, WARE GREEN: PARTICLE CRUMB, GRAIN, MORSEL, SHRED

CRUMB, GRAIN, MORSEL, SHRED BLUE: DRS DRE, EVIL, PEPPER, SEUSS

DRE, EVIL, PEPPER, SEUSS PURPLE: ENDING WITH HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE LEG CRYPTO, DECAF, DISNEY, PRUSSIAN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I am sure there will be indignation around the English-speaking world about today’s purple group.

Yes, CRYPTO and DISNEY both work as words ENDING WITH HOMOPHONES OF PARTS OF THE LEG – but DECAF? And PRUSSIAN? Maybe, it’s a New York thing.

Thankfully, such quibbling didn’t matter to me, because the other three groups were relatively easy to put together.

DRS I saw immediately and included four examples of non-practising doctors – although having said that, Dr Pepper is named after a real person.

Meanwhile, Green Eggs and Ham author Dr Seuss did get an honorary doctorate years after adding his fake honorific – and he, I am sure, could tell a shin from a shun.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

