SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #755) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHORT

PINE

FOLD

LAUNDRY

LONG

BUCKET

BURN

STING

TO-DO

SCHEME

STIR

RACKET

BEAT

ITCH

HUSTLE

BLEND

NYT Connections today (game #755) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Scams

Scams GREEN: Mix it up

Mix it up BLUE: Can’t live without you

Can’t live without you PURPLE: Jot it down

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #755) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CON GAME

GREEN: COMBINE, AS BAKING INGREDIENTS

BLUE: YEARN

PURPLE: KINDS OF LISTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #755) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #755, are…

YELLOW: CON GAME HUSTLE, RACKET, SCHEME, STING

HUSTLE, RACKET, SCHEME, STING GREEN: COMBINE, AS BAKING INGREDIENTS BEAT, BLEND, FOLD, STIR

BEAT, BLEND, FOLD, STIR BLUE: YEARN BURN, ITCH, LONG, PINE

BURN, ITCH, LONG, PINE PURPLE: KINDS OF LISTS BUCKET, LAUNDRY, SHORT, TO-DO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 2 mistakes

I’m classifying today’s Connections as easy, but I still struggled with it.

The purple group should have been simple, aside from the fact that there are many KINDS OF LISTS and I included two wrong ones – BURN and LONG – before I found the correct quartet.

I am a serial writer of TO-DO lists, none of which I ever complete. I saw a video recently where some terrifying life optimizer was saying that people like me should write two lists – their regular long to-do list, then another list with the three most important things from the to-do list.

It makes sense to me but I'll never remember to do it – I’ll have to put it on my BUCKET list.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

