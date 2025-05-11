The best Beats earbuds back to their lowest-ever price again at Amazon

Beats are pretty but pricey. The regular discounts throughout the year almost make up for it, so long as you buy during the dip instead of settling for full price. This week’s best Beats deal goes to the Studio Buds Plus, our best Beats wireless earbuds. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds Plus at Amazon for $99.95 (was $169.95).

Even better, this sale includes the Transparent Clear color that lets you see inside the charging case in a retro Game Boy Advance Glacier kind of way. Sound quality is just OK compared to the competition, but the strengths in noise cancellation, battery life and style, combined with the cheaper price, make them a worthy buy.

Today's best Beats earbuds deal

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds Plus are our pick for the best Beats earbuds. These earbuds build on the standard Studio Buds with better active noise cancellation, larger mics for clear, crisp calls, and longer battery life up to 36 hours with the charging case. It also lets you customize the fit with four pairs of silicone tips. All that, plus the stylish good looks, make it a great deal for mid-range buds under $100.

In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we praise the good looks, improved noise cancellation, and configurable on-ear controls. To guarantee the “firm yet comfortable” fit, you get four pairs of silicone tips that you can swap between to better fit your ears.

Battery life lasts up to 24 hours with ANC turned on, but that number jumps to 36 when it’s turned off. This is with the USB-C rechargeable case. The buds themselves last six hours on their own.

Also, the Studio Buds Plus work great with iOS devices. Your iPhone can automatically detect them with Bluetooth, and they show up in the Find My app in case you lose them.

The active noise cancellation isn’t as good compared to the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but it’s reasonable for the price and better than the plain ol’ Studio Buds.

If you want earbuds that take it to the next level, I’d recommend checking out our broader best wireless earbuds list. The downside is that many of these are more expensive. If you need something around the same price point, check out our best budget wireless earbuds instead.