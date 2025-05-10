Don't miss this first-ever discount on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats has slashed prices on nearly all its headphones and earbuds on Amazon this week, including its recently released fitness earbuds. Right now, you can get the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199.95 (was $249.99).

This is the first discount we've seen for the Powerbeats Pro 2 since they just came out earlier this year in February. I'd recommend these to anyone looking for unshakable earbuds that won't fall out during a workout, or if you want some fitness earbuds with heart rate monitoring.

Today's best fitness earbuds deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $199.95 at Amazon This is the first discount on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 since launch in February 2025. These wireless earbuds boast the best fit out of any Beats headphones, thanks to the secure, comfortable earhooks. These are meant to stay still, even during workouts with lots of movement, and are sweat and water-resistant. The Powerbeats Pro 2 also last up to 45 hours with the charging case, the longest battery life out of all Beats earbuds. The heart-rate monitoring is the most touted feature Apple advertises, which actively records your heart rate during workouts when paired with compatible apps. So, they're most suitable for people interested in health metrics, battery life, or unshakable buds in general.

The heart rate tracking is something Apple has been working on for a while, but it needed the sensor to be small and light enough for earbuds rather than something like an Apple Watch. It's the Powerbeats Pro 2's most touted feature, but not for everybody. If you're looking at it specifically for precise heart rate readings, I'd advise checking compatibility with the apps you use.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, we highlighted many other features in our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, including the secure, comfortable fit and head-tracking spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. Its earhooks are designed to firmly stay in place during a variety of exercises, and it comes with five different eartips so that you can swap them to what best fits your ears.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 also have the longest battery life of any Beats earbuds, lasting up to 45 hours with the charging case. They also support wireless Qi charging –something that isn't found in our pick for the best Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds Pro. You need a USB-C cable for wired charging, but it doesn't come with one, so you'll have to use your own.

The downsides? Well, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have tough competition at its price point with better audio quality and durability out there. This discount helps in that regard, but it doesn't change its shortcomings. It's good, but not that good, unless you're looking for dedicated workout earbuds.

If audio quality is your priority, you should look at our best in-ear headphones. Alternatively, if you're more concerned with finding the perfect workout earbuds, compare the Powerbeats Pro 2 with the best running headphones. (The Beats Fit Pro is there, though that might change now that the Powerbeats Pro 2 is here.)