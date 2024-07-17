The Beats Studio Pro aren’t perfect but while on sale at Amazon, I’d buy them in a snap

We’re into day two of Amazon Prime Day which means sales will end annoyingly soon. Fortunately, there’s still time to grab some stylish and popular headphones for less.

Those headphones are the Beats Studio Pro for $169.95 (was $349.99) at Amazon US. Alternatively, if you’re in the UK, you can buy the Beats Studio Pro for £219.99 (was £349.99) at Amazon UK. Whatever your region, these cans are extremely likeable even if they’re not quite the best headphones around.

The Beats Studio Pro have seen quite a few discounts over the months but this is still the lowest-ever price in both regions. Usually, the price rests a little higher so this is a good time to buy.

While these cans may lack useful extras like multipoint connectivity and wear detection, they sound good and they offer great style for the price.

Today's best Beats deals

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro look and feel great, using a minimalist design that means you’ll feel good wearing them. They also have great sound quality and have reasonable ANC for blocking out the world. Missing out on multipoint support and other extras doesn’t feel so bad now they've hit their lowest-ever price means, as these headphones dip into a much lower price bracket.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

A sleek design makes you instantly love the Beats Studio Pro even while you’re muttering at the lack of wear detection. Via USB-C, you can enjoy lossless audio which is a delight and there’s reliable battery life of 40 hours here. The Beats Studio Pro have dropped a little lower in the UK, but only by £1, and who’s going to complain over so little, right?

I wrote the Beats Studio Pro review and while I know there are better headphones out there, I still really wanted to love the Beats Studio Pro. Significantly discounted, they’re much easier to recommend than at full price.

It’s annoying they lack multipoint (the ability to be connected to two devices at once) and there’s no wear detection but on the other hand, I really love the design of the Beats Studio Pro. And they work seamlessly with Apple-based products.

I still reach for the Beats Studio Pro any time I just want simplicity. After all, wear detection can get confused and these won’t have that issue. I own some of the best wireless headphones, but sometimes, I just want the sleek and stylish pair instead of something bulkier if better quality.

Ultimately, the Beats Studio Pro are a fantastic price right now so I’d confidently recommend them to someone wanting a strong balance between audio quality and good looks.

If you can’t bear the thought of no multipoint support or wear detection, there are other Amazon Prime Day headphone deals happening right now. It’s really not hard to find cheap wireless headphone deals but I’ll be surprised if you find a pair that feel oddly as loveable as these.

