You can get the Beats Solo 4 for the best price we've seen since Black Friday

Springtime deals march on with this latest price cut on the Beats Solo 4, the much-appreciated upgrade to the Beats Solo 3. It's even on sale in more than one region. Right now, you can get the Beats Solo 4 at Amazon US for $129.95 (was $199.95) and at Amazon UK for £139.99 (was £199.95).

The Beats Solo 4 stand out as a stylish pair of headphones with a lengthy battery life. In fact, the 50-hour battery life is the longest we've seen in Apple headphones.

This isn't the lowest price of all time, but it's close enough that it's worth considering outside of a major holiday. It typically has tough competition at full price, so this hefty price cut makes it much more worth it.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 has a reputation as a good-looking pair of headphones with a long-lasting battery. They boast up to 50 hours of battery life and fast charging that can bring it back up to five hours of playback in just 10 minutes. Other strengths include the passive noise isolation, good connectivity options, and lossless audio via USB-C. This is the lowest price we've seen outside of Black Friday, so I'd recommend buying now unless you want to wait.

Beats Solo 4: was £199.95 now £139.99 at Amazon This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Beats Solo 4 in the UK. At this price, it's one of the most affordable options for a stylish pair of headphones with lengthy battery life. The Beats Solo 4 lasts up to 50 hours at full charge, and if you do run out of battery, its fast charging can get back five hours of playback in just 10 minutes. Its other strengths include the passive noise isolation, good connectivity options, and lossless audio via USB-C.

In addition to the battery, we also praised the passive noise isolation and connectivity in our Beats Solo 4 review. The lossless audio via USB-C is a nice touch.

Passive noise isolation makes it possible to enjoy relatively insulated listening without active noise cancellation. However, it's normally a tough sell against similarly priced competitors because it lacks ANC and only has average sound quality.

