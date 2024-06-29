While this year's Prime Day dates are set for July 16 and 17, Amazon has released early deals that you can shop for right now. I've listed the 15 best early Prime Day deals below, as well as Amazon's best freebies and perks from its most popular services.



While you might think today's early Prime Day deals aren't worth buying and you should wait for Amazon's official sale, think again. Today's early deals are actually very good, with over 50% in savings on Fire TVs, security cameras, tablets, smart speakers, and device bundles. You can also find freebies and perks for Prime members, such as three free months of Kindle Unlimited and Audible and a five-month free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited.



Keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop today's early deals. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.



If you're looking to shop for more of Amazon's top bargains, I've listed today's best Amazon deals further down the page, which include tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.

Early Prime Day deals: today's best offers

The 15 best early Prime Day deals

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Our favorite early Prime Day deal is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read bedtime stories, and get help with homework, and it includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Blink Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was $109.98 now $34.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Are you looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon has this fantastic value bundle, including a Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Pop smart speaker, on sale for $34.99 – saving you $75 compared to buying them separately at full price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. You can also pair it with the Echo Pop to receive alerts and answer the door.

Luna Wireless Controller + free 1 month Luna+: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Prime members: This brilliant bundle packs a Luna Wireless Controller and a free month of Luna+, letting you dive into a huge selection of games right out of the box. With a $30 discount, this is the perfect chance to get into cloud gaming for less.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $49.99, which is a new record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Prime members: If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $54.99. The tablet packs 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls, and an excellent battery, making this a great buy.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Prime members: If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $109.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor 4 smart security camera: was $159.98 now $59.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Secure your whole house with this bundle deal on the Blink Video Doorbell and outdoor security camera for just $59.99, thanks to a massive $100 discount. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. This deal pairs the video doorbell with the Blink outdoor security camera, which includes two-way audio and a two-year battery life.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Ring Video Doorbell: was $299.98 now $149.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Prime members can grab the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell bundled with the Floodlight Cam Plus and secure their whole house for just $149.99 - a massive 50% discount. The Ring Floodlight Cam Plus features motion-activated floodlights, a security siren, two-way talk, and customizable motion zones.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Bundle: was $439.97 now $271.97 at Amazon

Prime members: If you want the ultimate Kindle experience, this is your best option. When paired with both a pen and a folio cover, you'll be guaranteed to have everything you need to read your favorite books and annotate your notes. The price of this bundle is not much more than the lowest price we've ever seen for the Scribe on its own, so now is the time to get the complete package.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size, and with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $469.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

More of today's best deals at Amazon

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $18.48 at Amazon

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at check out. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $39 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the best-selling JBL Tune 510BT headphones to $39, which is a fantastic price for a quality pair of headphones. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon

Cool off this summer with a refreshing smoothie with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is on sale for just $39.88. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $54.78 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $54.78 when you apply the additional 20% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price ahead of Prime Day.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on sale for just $59.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $329, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

Just ahead of the upcoming July Prime Day sale, Amazon has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly-rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

You can also look forward to the 4th of July sales event, which will include impressive 4th of July TV sales.