For years, I was buying compressed air cans on the regular to blast out all of that stubborn and performance-draining dust from the inside of my gaming PC. It's certainly a satisfying exercise in ensuring efficiency, but repeatedly buying and carefully disposing of those cans never felt like the best way to do things. But this cheeky $40/£35 purchase means I don't have to worry about that anymore.

I recently picked up the Wolfbox MF50 Electric Air Duster while it's on sale at Amazon, and while it's not the most glamorous purchase, it has massively helped clear out dust from my PC without relying on compressed air cans.

Buy the Wolfbox MF50 at Amazon

It's convenient and extremely easy to use, with a single button to cycle through fan speeds and a trigger to fire out the air. It's completely wireless with USB-C charging and lasts up to four hours on a single charge on the lowest setting, too. That's more than enough for a blast inside my PC chassis every few weeks to keep things clean and clear.

And while I didn't intend to buy it for any other purposes, it's also been handy to get rid of dust and debris in other troublesome spots around the house, including fans, filters, and keyboards.

The four included attachments can also open up several other uses, too, such as inflating air beds, cleaning upholstery, and, in one slightly bizarre example from the store page, stoking a campfire. That last one feels a bit aggressive – and cheating slightly.

So, while I probably won't be taking it out on a wild camping trip any time soon, I will be keeping it close to my PC for its regular de-dusting, and save myself from spending about $10/£10 a pop on compressed air cans ever again.