I was once all about cutting the cord and removing as many wires from my PC gaming setup as possible. However, after a series of devices that gave me repeated connection problems across machines and gear configurations (your experience may differ), I decided to embrace the wires once more and plug myself in.

That brought with it the problem of cable management, and I still wanted to sate my desire for tidiness on my desk. Especially so since I use a Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar under my monitor, which sits close to the surface of my desk, leaving no room for cables. This brought much annoyance to me and my new mouse, keyboard, mic, and whatever headset I'm testing at any given time. What was I going to do?

Step forth, the Sound Addicted Isolation Pads for Soundbars at Amazon! These beauties have been a godsend for my setup, and proved a cheap and cheerful solution for my cable problems. I was now able to direct my cables directly underneath my soundbar, into the back of my gaming desk, and down to my PC with ease. And they only cost $15 / £20 too! A steal.

Buy Sound Addicted soundbar isolation pads at Amazon

And the benefits didn't end there: given these are aimed at stabilizing soundbars and also enhancing their audio, my soundbar was now not rattling any other element of my desk, and my ears received a bit of a boon too, with the extra room afforded to the underside of my soundbar enabling my audio to bellow and swell more readily.

They won't win a 'most exciting purchase' prize anytime soon, and they are rather set-and-forget, but it's been incredibly helpful for me and my wired gear on my gaming desk for months now.

The pads also won't win aesthetics prize either - my own picture above may make it look like the pads are a bit gray, but these are deep black, and when under a black soundbar, I don't even notice they are there - but that really doesn't matter, as they are purely functional, and definitely worth the 15 bucks or so they currently sell for.

