Black Friday Kindle deals 2021: offers to expect

Although Amazon's range of ereaders is regularly reduced, some of the most significant price drops are reserved for the end of year sales. Stick with us and we'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday Kindle deals available this year on this very page. Until then, we'll be getting you ready with all the information you could possibly need to save the most money in the upcoming sales event.

While Black Friday doesn't take place until November 26, it's very likely that some stores will start reducing prices from late October. The Black Friday sales period has now expanded from a couple of days to multiple weeks in the last few years so there are opportunities to find a bargain earlier than ever before.

Amazon traditionally saves the best prices for its own devices over Prime Day as a main drawing point for the sale. Kindle discounts are still usually very strong, but you may find your chosen model was ever so slightly cheaper back in July when compared to this year's Black Friday deals.

Still, there are many great opportunities to find yourself a Black Friday Kindle deal. As one of the most popular and best ereaders available, Amazon and many other major retailers are guaranteed to have various Kindle models reduced throughout November – especially when it's such a good gift for that book lover in your life. Here's what you need to know ahead of the sales.

When will the best Black Friday Kindle deals start in 2021? In previous years, Amazon begins its own Black Friday sale exactly one week before the big day itself. That's when we usually see the best Black Friday Kindle deals go live, with other retailers price-matching around the same time. You may not want to purchase a Kindle immediately after that, though, as during the Thanksgiving week we often see Amazon lightning deals that could drop the price even lower for a limited time. There have also been a few short-lived bundles featuring a free case or Kindle Unlimited free trial, so definitely keep an eye out for these as Black Friday draws nearer.

What Black Friday Kindle deals will be available in 2021?

You can be sure the Kindle will feature heavily once again in this year's round of Black Friday deals. Expect to see each model – that's the standard Kindle, Paperwhite and Oasis – get a hefty discount. Prices should fall to around the same levels as they did over Prime Day but may not quite match them exactly.

Naturally, that would make the standard Kindle the cheapest. You should able to get the basic entry-level model for around $60/£50 for Black Friday. A great price if you're looking for a budget ereader. You can also consider the Kindle Kids version at a similar price for the younger bookworms out there.

Next up, the Kindle Paperwhite. Based on previous sales and this year's Prime Day price, the mid-range model should fall to somewhere in the region of $90/£85.

Lastly, the more advanced Kindle Oasis could fall as low as $180/£170. Of the three, it's the one most likely to maintain a premium price but we're still expecting it to receive a decent reduction compared to the normal MSRP.

Which Kindle should I buy over Black Friday?

The best Kindle to buy really depends on your budget and needs.

For the occasional reader who prefers to leave the paperbacks in the past and wants to spend the least amount of money while still getting a capable device, the basic Amazon Kindle is the way to go. It features a 6-inch screen, a backlight, a battery that will last weeks and enough storage for thousands of books. Job done.

You'll definitely want to consider the Paperwhite if you're more of an enthusiast reader who reads a lot on the go. It comes with a higher resolution 6-inch screen, more natural text display, powerful backlight and a battery that will last multiple weeks. It's also waterproof so there's the added peace of mind if you like to read in the bath or at the beach.

That just covers the basics, but we've pitted them toe-to-toe in our Kindle vs Paperwhite guide if you'd like a more in-depth comparison.

You can also check out the Kindle Oasis for even more advanced features such as a 7-inch display with customisable warm lighting and clever design touches to support a more ergonomic reading experience.

Something else to consider is whether you'll want to borrow books from your local library. This feature is not available on Kindle models so a Kobo may be a more suitable choice if that's important for you and you aren't going to be listening to audiobooks.

Will Kindle Black Friday deals be better than Prime Day?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is that the Black Friday Kindle deals will most likely not be as good as the offers we saw during Prime Day.

For Amazon, it makes more sense for them to feature the best deals on their own devices during their own sales event as that will attract more Prime membership sign ups. That's not to say we definitely won't see prices fall as low as they did on the Kindle for Black Friday, it's just far from guaranteed.

The price history backs up that speculation as well. Just looking at sales data from recent years, the Kindle Paperwhite has previously been reduced to $80/£80 for Prime Day. Compare that to the $85/£85 Black Friday price and the summer sale just edges ahead.

Sure, that difference isn't exactly huge in the grand scheme of things, but it just goes to show that you shouldn't expect an exact repeat of the Prime Day Kindle deals we saw on devices this year for Black Friday.

Today's best Kindle deals

If you absolutely need to get your nose in a book right now the good news is we're tracking Kindle deals all year long. These are the best prices you can find across Amazon's ereader range right now.

Last year's best Black Friday Kindle deals

The standard Kindle was blessed with a discount in both the US and UK during last year's Black Friday sale. However, the biggest price cut could be found on the Kindle Oasis, which was also bundled with a Kindle Unlimited membership.

US: The best Black Friday Kindle deals last year

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable front light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.



UK: The best Black Friday Kindle deals last year

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.



Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is £10 more expensive than the standard model right now, but it usually sits at a £30 premium. That's because you're getting a year's access to Amazon Kids+ with free access to a massive library of books, a kid-proof case, and a two year worry free guarantee here. Plus you're getting extra features here like the vocabulary builder.



Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the latest Kindle Oasis with its 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing allowing you to read on a beach holiday. This is perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. 8GB may not be enough for everyone though, so check out the deal below.



Kindle Oasis - 32GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £259.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Want to quadruple your storage on the Kindle Oasis compared to the ereader you've seen above. If you want 32GB of space, you can get this version that is designed to be filled with audiobooks for £60 less than a normal day.

