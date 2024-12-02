Cyber Monday Kindle deals: this is your last chance to score discounts on brand-new Kindles

While the Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, let me warn you that I reckon your time is limited when it comes to scoring a Cyber Monday Kindle deal.

I've been covering Cyber Monday for years and I've always noticed that when the sales day comes to an end, it's game over for cut-price Kindles. Which is a pity, as from our testing these e-readers are great at full price and then even better with some money off.

As you'll see from our best Kindles page, the TechRadar experts have tested a good range of Kindles, so we know what deals to go for. At the time of writing I'd suggest going for the deals on the new 2024 Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite.

With time ticking away let's get into the best Cyber Monday Kindle deals you can buy right now.

Cyber Monday deals in the US

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, this deal brings the price down to a new record low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $199.99 now $154.99 at Amazon If you want a more premium Kindle Paperwhite experience, then the Signature Edition is the was to go, with its 32GB of storage and auto-adjusting front light, plus wireless charging. All for $45 off the original price.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Kindle ereaders are always popular deals during Black Friday, and I predict this discount on Amazon's all-new model will go fast. Amazon's latest Kindle was just released this month, and you can find a first-time discount, which brings the price down to $89.99. The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader and features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks.

Cyber Monday Kindle deals in the UK

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The newest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for the first time ever as part of the Black Friday sale at Amazon. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £45 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

Amazon Kindle: was £104.99 now £88.99 at Amazon If you don't want adverts to blight your Kindle experience then you can pay a little more and get the 2024 Kindle ads-free. And thanks to Cyber Monday you can save a neat £16.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £124.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for Cyber Monday. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £214.99 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times now since its release and this is the cheapest price I've seen so far. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

