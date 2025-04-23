The gorgeous Kindle Colorsoft has hit a record-low price at Amazon

The Amazon Book Sale continues this week with some new offers, including a great discount on the ultimate Kindle. Today, you can buy the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft at Amazon US for $224.99 (was $279.99) with a similar discount at Amazon UK dropping it to £219.99 (was £269.99).

This is the cheapest the Kindle Colorsoft has ever been in both countries. It dipped this low once before in the US and the UK, but has generally been its full price.

Regardless of locale, the Kindle Colorsoft is the ultimate ereader from Amazon right now, offering an attractive color display and all the advantages we’ve come to expect from a Kindle.

If you want to read graphic novels on the move, the Kindle Colorsoft is the ereader for you. It also has an ideal screen for any kind of reading with an auto-adjusting front light, which lets you read in the brightest sunlight as well as late into the night.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Colorsoft deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279.99 now $224.99 at Amazon The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft looks gorgeous with a seven-inch color display, which is high contrast yet offers paper-like color that's easy on your eyes. A single charge offers up to eight weeks of battery life, while the ereader is also waterproof, so you really don’t have to think too hard about how to maintain it. Optimized for reading in color, it looks beautiful.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £219.99 now £269.99 at Amazon Also available at a hefty discount in the UK, the Kindle Colorsoft is the biggest upgrade to the ereader range in a long time. It’s ideal if you want to read graphic novels as well as read regular books. It has a thin waterproof design, and you can buy a wireless charging dock if you’d prefer to charge it that way.

Our Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review called it “the Kindle of your dreams in color” and how perfect does that sound? It continues by explaining that the device “offers amazing performance on E Ink” with “speedy refresh and zooming”.

If money isn’t an issue, this is easily the best Kindle for everyone, and it’s a touch more affordable right now. It offers “good colors, responsive performance, and excellent battery life”, which is surely everything you could want from an ereader.

Even better, it avoids all those pesky distractions that the best tablets provide - i.e. tempting notifications. You can focus on what you're reading without being distracted by the world around you.

There are other tablet deals around though if you need more from your purchase. Alternatively, check out the Kindle deals for the other reading options out there.