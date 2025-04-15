The Amazon Book Sale is live in the UK – get up to £85 off Kindles and ebooks from 99p

If you're anything like me, the Easter bank holiday weekend is a great opportunity to get invested in a good story – if I can tear myself away from the PS5 for a while. The brand-new Amazon Book Sale might help me do just that, as the retailer currently has several deals on Kindles, Echo smart speakers, and eBooks.

The event officially starts on April 23, but the retailer has kicked off the sale early with a handful of offers. You can browse the full sale from the link above or read on for the best deals I've seen so far.

One standout offer brings the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite down to £129.99 (was £159.99).

That's only the second time this improved version of the popular ereader has been discounted, and it's only £5 more than the deal I saw on Black Friday. It's a great time to buy if you're not a Prime member and don't want to wait for Prime Day for a potentially bigger price cut.

There are also some big savings on Audible and Kindle Unlimited memberships for first-time subscribers, with prices starting at just 99p for a three-month subscription. If you're a returning customer who hasn't had a membership for a while, you may also be eligible, so it's worth checking your account.

You can expect even more deals from the Amazon Book Sale when it starts proper on April 23. I'll be keeping an eye on the event over the next couple of weeks and will share any more of the best deals I find with you right here. And I'll take any of your book suggestions, too!

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for only the second time since its launch. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £379.99 now £294.99 at Amazon Amazon released a new and improved version of the Kindle Scrible last year and it's now just £5 more than the previous record-low price in the current sale. This premium ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our updated Kindle Scribe review praised all the upgrades and additional features in the new model, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker to read out your audiobooks for yourself or the kids? The Amazon Book Sale includes the Echo Pop for £29.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. It's a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can also play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that it has been as low as £17.99 before, but it's still a reasonable time to buy with this discount.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock last year – and it's slashed £20 off the price for this latest sale. It's been an extra £15 cheaper for Prime members and on Black Friday, but this is likely the best price we'll see for another couple of months. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Apple iPad A14 (2022): was £329 now £244.99 at Amazon If you want to go for the modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet, then this iPad A14 is at its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £30.49 at Amazon Amazon has a massive discount on this wireless outdoor security camera and it's just 50p more expensive than the price we saw during the recent spring sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

With Prime Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £861.54 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is quite the combination of specs for the price, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a welcome performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD. These will make a lot of work and everyday tasks a breeze, and you get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours. Plus, there's a gorgeous OLED display that delivers a clear and crisp image that's good for watching videos at the end of the day.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the Blink Video Doorbell down to £29.99 – another return to a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the same record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

With Prime Stellar Blade: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Stellar Blade was one of last year's biggest PS5 exclusive games and it's now down to its cheapest price yet for Prime members. The debut game from Korean developer Shift Up is a stylish and flashy sci-fi action RPG with tight combat and a fascinating post-apocalyptic world to explore. Comparisons to Nier Automata are easy to make – and it borrows a lot of elements of the Dark Souls series – but this is still a solid game in its own right.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369.99 now £269 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Amazon seems to think this is returned often due to low quality, but we're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar. This super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch ChromeOS laptop brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it offers solid everyday performance and enough storage for your essential files and applications.