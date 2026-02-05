ExpressAI ensures user data cannot be collected or accessed by anyone

Confidential computing enclaves isolate AI interactions from all infrastructure and provider access

Users can run the same prompt across multiple LLMs simultaneously

Artificial intelligence is increasingly used for tasks that involve sensitive personal and professional information.

ExpressVPN has announced ExpressAI, an AI platform it says is built around a single principle: user data should not be collected.

The company links this principle directly to its long-standing VPN architecture, including its business VPN services, where traffic is designed to remain inaccessible even to the provider itself.

Data handling concerns and company rationale

ExpressAI is designed as an extension of that same approach into conversational AI and file-based interactions.

“With ExpressAI, ExpressVPN is effectively extending its long-held stance on traffic protection to AI interactions: The best way to protect user data is not to collect it in the first place,” said Shay Peretz, COO at ExpressVPN.

The target is to offer AI functionality without requiring users to trade privacy for convenience.

ExpressVPN argues that many users already rely on AI tools for personal matters that would normally require confidentiality.

“People are already turning to AI for high-stakes, personal conversations—from health questions to financial decisions. Whether you’re accessing a bank account online or discussing private matters with a professional, you expect strong privacy protections. But those protections don’t automatically carry over to everyday AI chats,” said Shay Peretz, COO at ExpressVPN.

“That gap has left many users uneasy about how their data is handled. ExpressAI was built to remove that fear entirely, proving that private, trustworthy AI isn’t a future promise, it’s available today.”

Therefore, user prompts and files are not accessible to anyone, including the company’s staff or infrastructure operators.

It relies on confidential computing enclaves, a technical method that isolates data during processing.

This ensures that conversations can only be decrypted within a cryptographically protected environment that is separate from the host system.

User inputs are not reused for training, and uploaded files are processed in memory rather than stored on servers.

The platform supports several LLM options, allowing users to choose different models depending on their needs.

A comparison view enables the same prompt to be run across multiple models at once, showing different outputs without merging the data.

The platform will be available soon both through a standalone web application and is included in existing ExpressVPN subscriptions, with additional features reserved for higher tiers.

