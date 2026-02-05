ExpressMailGuard lets users create unlimited email aliases for total inbox control

Users can manage forwarding, blocking, and filtering through a central dashboard

Aliases work with any email provider across multiple devices seamlessly

ExpressVPN has introduced ExpressMailGuard, a tool designed to give users more control over one of their most exposed digital identifiers: their email address.

The service provides a central dashboard where users can generate unlimited email aliases, track which services each alias is used for, and see messages that are blocked or forwarded.

Users can set rules and automations to determine which emails reach their primary inbox and which are filtered or stopped, allowing precise control over incoming messages.

ExpressMailGuard – a solution for email spam

The dashboard also provides clear visibility into usage and limits, showing monthly activity and delivery statistics at a glance.

ExpressVPN says the goal is to reduce exposure to spam, phishing attempts, and other threats without changing existing email habits.

Unlike many email alias tools limited to a single provider or ecosystem, ExpressMailGuard works with any email service and across multiple devices.

Users can assign destination inboxes for forwarded mail and update recipients without creating new aliases, simplifying management across apps and accounts.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ExpressVPN emphasizes these aliases are disposable, allowing users to instantly block any address that receives spam or unwanted messages.

This flexibility aims to protect privacy while maintaining everyday usability, ensuring that all forwarded mail remains under user control.

ExpressMailGuard integrates seamlessly into the broader ExpressVPN ecosystem, extending privacy protections beyond a VPN to daily digital identity use.

This tool is now available as part of ExpressVPN’s subscription plans, starting from the Basic tier, with additional features for Advanced and Pro users.

The web-based service requires an active ExpressVPN subscription and operates alongside the company’s VPN tools, providing a consistent privacy layer across email, online browsing, and AI tools.

In 2025, nearly two billion unique addresses were exposed publicly. ExpressVPN describes the service as a practical response to the growing email-related risks.

The platform also incorporates firewall-like protections, letting users control how aliases interact with external services and ensuring that messages are filtered and managed according to user preferences.

“Email addresses are permanent, but many of the services people sign up for are not,” said Shay Peretz, COO at ExpressVPN.

“ExpressMailGuard is like a VPN for email. We’re making it easy for anyone to protect their real email address, reduce unwanted exposure, and manage aliases in one place, no matter which email provider they use.”

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.