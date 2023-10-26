Amazon Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

What is Amazon Prime? Amazon Prime is Amazon’s membership service which offers free delivery on millions of eligible items. Certain products are eligible for free one-day delivery to select postcodes in Sydney and Melbourne, while delivery within two days is available for most of the country, excluding remote areas. Along with its free delivery benefits, the big drawcard of Amazon Prime is the Prime Video streaming service. A Prime membership in Australia also gets you access to other Amazon services such as Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Gaming. Prime members also get access to exclusive deals on Amazon’s website, including those offered on Amazon Prime Day. An Amazon Prime subscription will cost you AU$9.99 a month or AU$79 if you pay yearly.

When is Amazon Prime Day? The date of Amazon Prime Day changes every year, but it’s typically held in July. In 2023, Prime Day was held July 11-12, so it’s already been and gone for this year. However, Amazon is hosting another Prime-Day like sale in October 2023. It's called Prime Big Deal Days, but it remains to be seen whether this will become an annual event like the actual Prime Day held each July. Amazon also hosts other smaller sales through the year. These include the Mid-Year Sale in June to coincide with Australia's EOFY sales, as well as the Big Smile Sale which was last held in October 2022.

Can you cancel an Amazon order? Amazon allows you to cancel an order that hasn’t yet entered the shipping process. You can do this by visiting the Your orders page, where you’ll be able to cancel the entire order, or cancel select items from the order. You won’t be able to cancel your order if it has already entered the shipping process – you’ll need to wait until it’s been delivered and go through the standard returns process. Note that if your order was sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller on Amazon, you have 30 minutes to cancel your order. After 30 minutes, you can still request a cancellation by contacting the seller – head to Amazon for more information on cancelling your order.

Does Amazon have a returns policy? Yes, indeed. Amazon will accept returns if you change your mind about an item that's just been delivered or if it's faulty. All items with a "free returns" label on the site when you're shopping are eligible for free shipping back to Amazon. You can head to your orders page, then click on "Return or replace items" against the specific order you want to return. You just need to follow the steps as Amazon displays it on your screen – it's easy as!

Does Amazon offer Afterpay? No, Amazon doesn’t offer Afterpay when making purchases. However it does include Zip in its payment options, which is another buy now, pay later service in Australia. Amazon has a page on using Zip on Amazon.com.au for more information.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Amazon Prime: Signing up for Amazon Prime will get you free delivery on millions of eligible items, so it’s a great way to save if you regularly shop on Amazon. Not only will you get free delivery of eligible items, you’ll also be able to get same-day delivery if you live in select postcodes of Sydney and Melbourne, while other areas can get their order in as little as two days. Prime members also get exclusive access to Prime Day deals, plus early access to Lightning Deals.

Shop the big sales: There are a few big dates on Amazon’s shopping calendar, with the two biggest sales being Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. You’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the majority of Prime Day deals, but Amazon’s Black Friday sales are open to anyone. But it’s not just the big sales – Amazon offers discounts throughout the year which can be found under Today’s deals, along with the annual Mid-Year Sale in June and a couple of Big Smile Sales each calendar year.

Look out for Lightning Deals: Lightning Deals are specific deals on Amazon that are available in a limited quantity for a limited time. They can be available for as little as a few hours, or even less if the deal is quickly snapped up. We’ve found that the best Lightning Deals are generally available during the big sale periods such as Prime Day and Black Friday.

Use Amazon’s Subscribe & Save: Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service allows you to get a discount on everyday essentials such as pantry staples, snacks and cleaning supplies when you set up a regular delivery schedule. You just need to select the items you want, choose and quantity and set an automatic delivery schedule – that’ll save you 10% on your essentials basket every time.