I'm on the hunt for the best Prime Day antivirus deals – and these are 7+ of the biggest discounts I've found

Amazon Prime Day has started, and from July 8 to July 11, you can grab some superb deals on tech, software, and much more!

As TechRadar Pro's resident security expert, I'm always on the lookout for a great deal on the best antivirus software – and Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to wrangle yourself a killer deal.

So here I have rounded up all of the best deals I could find from Norton, Bitdefender, Webroot, and more. Whether your are in the US or the UK, you can use the links at the top of the page to jump to the best deals. And don't forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub where we will be bringing you the best deals as they happen!

Amazon Prime Day antivirus deals in the US

Best deal US Save $76.50 Norton 360 Premium 2025 for 10 devices: was $100 now $23.50 at Amazon Norton antivirus performed superbly in our review, and now you can grab yourself a 10 device license to Norton's powerful 360 Premium antivirus. This package contains everything you need to keep all your household devices secure - AI scam protection, parental controls, dark web monitoring, VPN, malware protection, and a generous 75 GB cloud backup to store all your important files!

Save $120 McAfee + Premium 2025 unlimited devices: was $150 now $30 at Amazon Another excellent deal for McAfee antivirus, this time with McAfee+ Premium covering unlimited devices. This might be slightly overkill for some, but at a discount this big you really can't go wrong. Get everything in the Total Protection package, but with the added bonus of full Identity Monitoring.

Save $30 Malwarebytes Premium 2025 5 devices: was $60 now $30 at Amazon Malwarebytes is better known for being the software you turn to when your device is already infected, but they can also help prevent the infections in the first place with this great Malwarebytes Premium 2025 deal. This package detects and protects against malware, spyware, ransomware, secures your digital identity, and protects against malicious websites. You can read more about Malwarebytes in our full review.

Save 50% Webroot Antivirus for PC Gamers 2025: was $40 now $20 at Amazon Webroot has a package designed for PC Gamers, and it is officially half price on Amazon. This software is designed to be low-impact so you can continue gaming at maximum performance with minimal interruptions. You can read more about how well Webroot performs in our full review!

Amazon Prime Day antivirus deals in the UK

Best deal UK Save 69% Norton 360 Premium 2025 10 devices: was £95 now £29 at Amazon Protect your entire household of devices with Norton 360 Premium, and you get an extra three months for free! Protect your children from malicious and nefarious websites with the in-built parental controls, secure your internet connection with the VPN, and enjoy full virus, malware, spyware, and ransomware protection for just £29! Check out our full review for more details.