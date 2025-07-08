I'm on the hunt for the best Prime Day antivirus deals – and these are 7+ of the biggest discounts I've found
Amazon Prime Day has started, and from July 8 to July 11, you can grab some superb deals on tech, software, and much more!
As TechRadar Pro's resident security expert, I'm always on the lookout for a great deal on the best antivirus software – and Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to wrangle yourself a killer deal.
So here I have rounded up all of the best deals I could find from Norton, Bitdefender, Webroot, and more. Whether your are in the US or the UK, you can use the links at the top of the page to jump to the best deals. And don't forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub where we will be bringing you the best deals as they happen!
Amazon Prime Day antivirus deals in the US
Norton antivirus performed superbly in our review, and now you can grab yourself a 10 device license to Norton's powerful 360 Premium antivirus. This package contains everything you need to keep all your household devices secure - AI scam protection, parental controls, dark web monitoring, VPN, malware protection, and a generous 75 GB cloud backup to store all your important files!
Protect up to 5 devices with Norton 360 Deluxe, which offers AI scam protection, parental controls, dark web monitoring, VPN, malware protection, and a more modest 50GB cloud backup.
McAfee is another top antivirus software that performed exceptionally in our review - and with this 5 device license to McAfee Total Protection you can grab antivirus, scam protection, VPN, credential monitoring & management, and safe browsing support at a $95 discount.
Another excellent deal for McAfee antivirus, this time with McAfee+ Premium covering unlimited devices. This might be slightly overkill for some, but at a discount this big you really can't go wrong. Get everything in the Total Protection package, but with the added bonus of full Identity Monitoring.
Bitdefender has performed incredibly well both in our own review, and the testing done by the independent labs. The Total Security package provides you with advanced threat defense against malware, ransomware, cryptomining, phishing, fraud, and spam protection and much more across 5 devices.
Malwarebytes is better known for being the software you turn to when your device is already infected, but they can also help prevent the infections in the first place with this great Malwarebytes Premium 2025 deal. This package detects and protects against malware, spyware, ransomware, secures your digital identity, and protects against malicious websites. You can read more about Malwarebytes in our full review.
Webroot has a package designed for PC Gamers, and it is officially half price on Amazon. This software is designed to be low-impact so you can continue gaming at maximum performance with minimal interruptions. You can read more about how well Webroot performs in our full review!
This lightweight internet protection package provides you with an identity theft protection and web security suite, complete with antivirus, phishing protection, with support across Windows, macOS, Apple iOS and Android.
Amazon Prime Day antivirus deals in the UK
Protect your entire household of devices with Norton 360 Premium, and you get an extra three months for free! Protect your children from malicious and nefarious websites with the in-built parental controls, secure your internet connection with the VPN, and enjoy full virus, malware, spyware, and ransomware protection for just £29! Check out our full review for more details.
Norton 360 Deluxe comes jam packed with security features, from a VPN and password manager, to a 50GB cloud backup to keep your sensitive data safe. We've tested Norton antivirus ourselves, which you can read in our full review.
Grab a full year of McAfee Total Protection plus 3 months extra free in this antivirus deal. Secure 3 devices with antivirus, scam protection, credential and identity monitoring, safe browsing tools, and more. Check out or full review for more details.
Bitdefender's Total Security is an all encompassing package that provides antivirus protection and security tools across Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android. Keep yourself protected from fraud and phishy-links and secure your web traffic with the VPN (which unfortunately has a 200mb/day limit). If you want to know more, have a look through our full review.
