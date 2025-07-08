Amazon Prime Day has officially begun, and I'm currently searching through hundreds of deals to find the best Prime Day antivirus deals.

There are several contenders for the top antivirus deal this Amazon Prime Day, but this Norton 360 Premium deal offers superior value for money and device coverage for just $25.

Today's best Norton 360 Premium for 10 devices deal

Norton's anti-scam protection will detect malicious links in suspicious messages and alert you to a potential scam, which also offers expert guidance on how to detect a scam.

In both our own review, and in the testing by the experts such as AV-Test, Norton consistently scores highly in malware detection and remediation. You can rely on it to keep you protected from malware, trojans, spyware, and ransomware.

For those looking for family protection, Norton 360 Premium also includes powerful parental control that help to maintain a safe internet environment for children. Set screen time limits, cut access to inappropriate sites, and gain visibility into search terms.

You can also use Norton's Secure VPN to encrypt your internet traffic and data with bank-grade encryption algorithms, even when you're on the go!

And as an added bonus, if any of your information does leak on the dark web, the Norton Genie AI will notify you and offer remediation on how to secure your accounts and protect them from future breaches and leaks.

That's a whole lot of peace of mind - and for just $25!

Other Prime Day antivirus deals to consider

If you're looking for a low impact antivirus software or something to protect just a few devices, here are some more Prime Day antivirus deals to consider: